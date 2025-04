A historic home on First Street in Fort Myers stands as a testament to the past, having graced the area for 118 years.

The house, built in 1907 by Frederick Miller, retains its original wood siding and architectural charm.

“It is beautiful. It has the old wood siding still on it. It’s very old architecture that, unfortunately, we don’t see a lot of still in Fort Myers,” said Jean Gray of the Southwest Florida Historical Society.

The home was constructed after Miller purchased it from the developers of historic Dean Park. It predates paved roads and condos, having witnessed the city’s evolution over the decades.

Stephen Petty of VIP Realty remarked on the historical significance of such homes.

“Once you actually get inside some of these homes, it’s like opening up a piece of history, for sure,” he said.

Joanne Miller, a volunteer historian, shared her awe at the historical atmosphere inside the house. “You can only envision how it looked in, you know, 100 years ago… It was pretty amazing when I went in,” she said.

Gray also noted the house’s varied past, saying, “It has seen not only residents, but it was a boarding home at one point.”

In 1922, a tenant discovered a surprise under the steps.

“He heard a tapping on the door… He goes out and he looks around and there, and there was a bag of stuff all wrapped up. It happened to be moonshine!” said Joanne Miller.

However, the moonshine was not meant for him.

“It must have belonged to another tenant, because, of course, this man didn’t want the moonshine,” she added.

Today, the house remains quietly at the corner of First and Avalon, rich with charm and stories.

“It’s important, I think, to have glimpses to the past,” said Petty. “A lot of these historical homes still exist, I think it’s a really good thing for Fort Myers.”

The Miller house is not just a home; it is a time capsule. While its next owner may be unknown, its place in history is assured.