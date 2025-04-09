Impact of Hurricane Milton 6 months later

Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast six months ago, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses and lives.

Milton impacted the Twin Palms RV Resort in Glades County, located off State Road 78. As Milton approached, an EF-3 tornado struck.

Debris remains scattered in the area, a mix of storm remnants and trash. Residents hope for cleanup progress as hurricane season approaches.

Jimmy Carter, a Glades County resident, is still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

“I had never even seen a tornado before,” said Carter.

In early October, a tornado tore through Twin Palms Resort, destroying nearly 40 homes, including parts of Carter’s residence.

“The tornado was on us; it pulled the door out, [and] I was hanging on to the door,” said Carter. “You could see stuff flying by, and I said, ‘You got to get out of this.'”

As Carter prepares for his 40th hurricane season, he hopes for progress on the mounting debris pile.

“I believe this pile is from everyone in the community,” said Carter, “so they saw one pile and started stacking it there, and the county hasn’t had a chance, or they might not even know it’s here.”

Glades County officials are aware of the debris situation. They stated that the responsibility now lies with the Twin Palms owner.

“That debris is on private property. That road is a private road to the Twin Palms RV Park,” said Paul Carlisle, Glades County Manager. “It’s unfortunate that they were hit by a tornado, and we’re sympathetic to it and that’s why we’re giving them time to make corrective measures.”

Residents and officials alike are hopeful for a resolution before the next storm season.