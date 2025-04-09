Impact of Hurricane Milton 6 months later

WINK News
Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in cancer outcomes, particularly in pancreatic cancer.
Facing a global market meltdown, President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.
Two major sit-down restaurants are coming within the next year along the exterior of Coastland Center mall in Naples.
A judge has sentenced Nicholas Canfield, who was convicted for the 2020 sexual abuse and murder of a 2-year-old girl, to life in prison.
Some Fort Myers middle school students currently walk to school on Moreno Avenue without a sidewalk, creating a dangerous situation.
The celebration of life and funeral for Priscilla Hallihan, a mother of four who was killed in a shooting inside her Labelle home, is set to begin.
Young talent is placed on full display as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced its winner for its 2025 state fish art contest.
A Charlotte County woman became $5 million richer after claiming the top prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket at the Florida Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.
Sanibel Island is working to rebuild stronger and more resilient after years of devastating hurricanes.
The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine along with cooler temperatures and less humidity this Wednesday.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lehigh Acres.
Cape Coral Police Officer Jamie Bungard was recently named “Officer of the Year” at the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Law and Order Ball.
A Sanibel woman is finding herself living alongside an unexpected new neighbor—a crocodile.
The smell of peanuts, cracker jack and of course ballpark hot dogs filled the concourse at Hammond Stadium for the Mighty Mussels home opener.
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast six months ago, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses and lives.
Milton impacted the Twin Palms RV Resort in Glades County, located off State Road 78. As Milton approached, an EF-3 tornado struck.
Debris remains scattered in the area, a mix of storm remnants and trash. Residents hope for cleanup progress as hurricane season approaches.
Jimmy Carter, a Glades County resident, is still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
“I had never even seen a tornado before,” said Carter.
In early October, a tornado tore through Twin Palms Resort, destroying nearly 40 homes, including parts of Carter’s residence.
“The tornado was on us; it pulled the door out, [and] I was hanging on to the door,” said Carter. “You could see stuff flying by, and I said, ‘You got to get out of this.'”
As Carter prepares for his 40th hurricane season, he hopes for progress on the mounting debris pile.
“I believe this pile is from everyone in the community,” said Carter, “so they saw one pile and started stacking it there, and the county hasn’t had a chance, or they might not even know it’s here.”
Glades County officials are aware of the debris situation. They stated that the responsibility now lies with the Twin Palms owner.
“That debris is on private property. That road is a private road to the Twin Palms RV Park,” said Paul Carlisle, Glades County Manager. “It’s unfortunate that they were hit by a tornado, and we’re sympathetic to it and that’s why we’re giving them time to make corrective measures.”
Residents and officials alike are hopeful for a resolution before the next storm season.