Cape Coral is undergoing a major revitalization project that has forced many residents out of their homes.

The Bimini East project aims to transform the area with extensive demolition work currently underway.

The Cape Coral City Council discussed the progress on the Bimini East project Wednesday morning.

They shared that demolition crews have already taken down the majority of the acquired properties.

Out of 47 properties, 37 have been demolished, with three active demolition sites still in progress.

The city plans to have all but one property demolished by next month, with the final property scheduled to be demolished by June.

City Manager Michael Llczyszn said, “The one in the northeast corner is George’s auto, that property, there are several people working with him to look at [the] acquisition of that, but all of the ones that are remaining are all in play and willing to sell. It’s just getting to the right price for the right property.”

The city is also planning road closures to facilitate construction, with Manor Court, Atlantic Court and Tarpon Court set to be vacated.

The Bimini East project is a significant step in Cape Coral’s efforts to rejuvenate the area. Ongoing developments are expected to reshape the community.