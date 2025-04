Hurricanes Ian, Helene, and Milton brought unprecedented flooding to Southwest Florida. As hurricane season approaches, WINK News is taking proactive steps to prepare with its own Tiger Dam system.

Typically designed for commercial or government buildings, this barrier can seamlessly extend for miles if necessary.

“This is emergency rapid deployment meant to save property and save lives,” said Cheryl Witmer from U.S. Flood Control. “It’s reusable. It has a shelf life of 17 to 20 years with repeated use.”

WINK News reporter Amy Galo learned firsthand how the system works and how easy it is to assemble.

Teamwork is the name of the game.

“If everybody has a role, you could surround this building with a single tube in 6 hours,” said the instructor.

WINK News acquired the Tiger Dam system as part of its preparations for hurricane season.

On Thursday morning, the team received a crash course alongside community leaders.

“We are exploring different options, and this would be one of them,” said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, as he watched the demonstration.

Cheryl Witmer from U.S. Flood Control, the company behind the flood-prevention gadget, explained the simplicity of the system.

“If there is a disaster coming our way, you’ll go ahead and unroll it, fill it up, and you’ll have a perimeter barrier protecting the building from floods,” said Witmer.

For the demonstration, the team used three 50-foot-long tubes, filling them with water.

Each of these weighs over ten thousand pounds, and in order to keep them in place you use a strap to anchor them together and then bolt them into the ground.

Witmer assured that once the wall is up, the wind will not be able to move it.

“The wind is not picking it up,” said Witmer. “We’re going to have it in the stacked configuration, we’re going to have almost 30,000 pounds of weight pressing down.”

And once the storms passes, the water is pumped out. The entire Tiger Dam system can then be rolled up and stored away in boxes.

While the Tiger Dam is meant for industrial buildings, US Flood Control has also developed a flood barrier that can be used for home doors.

