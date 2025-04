A 23-year-old man is in jail in Pasco County, accused of killing his mother in Lehigh Acres.

Authorities said Lukas Carlton allegedly slit his mother’s throat before fleeing. He was apprehended on Interstate 75 heading north.

John Barnett, the victim’s husband of 16 years, shared his grief. He described the horrifying moment he witnessed his wife, Stephanie Lynch Barnett, choking on her own blood.

“I mean for this to sink in, it’s gonna take me a very long time,” said Barnett. “I mean, it’s hard, it’s hard to imagine, it’s hard to think that Stephanie is no longer here.”

Barnett said he hopes Carlton suffers in jail forever.

Carlton was pulled over by state troopers in Pasco County.

Barnett recounted finding Stephanie covered in blood in their garage, alongside his teenage daughter.

“We are all in shock. You know we are. I mean, I’m shocked,” Barnett said.

The incident took place between Monday night and Tuesday morning on Fifty-Sixth Street West in Lehigh Acres.

Neighbors watched in concern as paramedics quickly responded to the scene.

Barnett believes he was meant to be Carlton’s next target, as Carlton was seen on a Ring camera walking around the house and entering through the front door.

Barnett also believes the murder was premeditated and hopes Carlton faces first-degree murder charges.

Carlton remains in custody in Pasco County, awaiting extradition to Lee County.