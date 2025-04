Nicholas Canfield. Credit: WINK News

A jury has recommended a life sentence for Nicholas Canfield, who was convicted for the 2020 sexual abuse and murder of a 2-year-old girl.

The jury turned in their decision Tuesday, just before noon, after just under an hour of deliberation.

Canfield was the designated caretaker of the child as his girlfriend was asked to work overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to her North Fort Myers home call in 2020 regarding an unresponsive child.

The decision was between recommending the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

WINK News was present in the courtroom during the penalty phase of this trial, and the jury recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Canfield.

The judge will ultimately decide what sentence Canfield will serve. The sentencing will happen at 1 p.m.

