Two boaters found themselves in a perilous situation last night when their boat began to sink in the Matlacha Pass near Sword Pointe.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office crews responded quickly and safely to bring the men to shore.

Capt. Chris Nyce of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit said deputies pulled the two men to safety just in time.

“They were in the water for a little while, possibly hypothermic,” said Nyce. “With that wind and the cold temperatures, it doesn’t take long to get hypothermic.”

Capt. Jason Woldenden, who was out on the Matlacha Pass Tuesday, did not witness the rescue, but he experienced the challenging weather conditions.

“It was very windy, so especially in those passes, you can get some pretty big waves and a lot of boaters going through them,” said Woldenden.

WINK News Weather Authority meteorologist Matt Devitt reported that gusts reached 20 to 30 miles per hour during the incident.

“You catch a rogue wave, which is just, you know, big wave that comes out of nowhere, or a boat wake, you know, something, and just a freak accident comes over, fills up the boat, and if you can’t get the boat back up she’s gonna start sinking,” said Woldenden.

Woldenden shared his best boating advice based on his own experiences in deep water.

“First thing would be to try and speed it up, get that water a little bit out, and then run it up onto a beach, somewhere shallow where it’s not going to completely go under,” said Woldenden. “Get your life jackets on, and then call the Coast Guard or 911, and they’ll be headed your way.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is still investigating what caused the boat to sink. As more information becomes available, we will provide updates.