This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

WINK Security Analyst Rich Kolko highlighted three individuals wanted by police in Lee County as part of Most Wanted Wednesday.

Malikk Crews, 28, is wanted for violating his probation after serving time for a home invasion.

Authorities are now searching for Crews, who was last known to reside in North Cape.

He is currently without bond.

Makens Cypres, 27, has a bench warrant for failing to appear in court.

Cypres is accused of a dispute involving a woman and a one-year-old child. He allegedly picked up the child by the arm, dropped them, and choked the woman.

After being released from jail, Cypres did not attend his court appearance.

He has a lengthy criminal history and will not receive a bond once apprehended.

Dakota Wooden, 32, is also without bond after attempting to flee police on Interstate 75.

Wooden crashed a friend’s car and failed to complete community service and a drug evaluation.

All three individuals are currently without bond in Lee County.

If you have seen any of these individuals, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.