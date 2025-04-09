Pancreatic cancer screening success

Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in cancer outcomes, particularly in pancreatic cancer.

WINK News Health and Medical Reporter Amy Oshier delved into the factors that might indicate pancreatic cancer.

Nearly half of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the local stage before it spreads have a five-year survival rate, a milestone considered cured in cancer terms.

Dr. Mark Bloomston, a surgical oncologist at Lee Health, expressed optimism about the potential for cures.

“We see a lot of cures, which, while everyone knows pancreatic cancer is a terrible diagnosis, we still always feel hopeful,” said Bloomston.

Bloomston emphasized the importance of awareness regarding conditions linked to pancreatic cancer, such as the BRCA mutation, which increases the risk and may lead to early screening.

“Such as the BRCA mutation. And that does carry an increased risk for pancreatic cancer, so that might put them in a pathway to start getting screened,” said Bloomston.

Family history is another factor that necessitates increased screening, along with certain pre-cancerous conditions.

“Probably the most common situation is where we have patients with cysts of the pancreas. We see that all the time. It’s estimated that maybe about 10% of adults are walking around with cysts in their pancreas that may be pre-cancerous,” said Bloomston.

Lee Health is participating in a study focused on monitoring high-risk patients, offering screenings that Bloomston likened to a Pap smear for the pancreas.

“We’re actually able to screen the pancreas for cancer, pre-cancer cells, what we call the Pap smear of the pancreas. So that’s a clinical trial that’s open and running right now,” said Bloomston.

Bloomston also highlighted the importance of being proactive about one’s health.

“The awareness in our community has gone up simply by the volume that we’re doing here now, kind of everyone’s thinking about it, so we’re getting patients here sooner,” said Bloomston.

Unexplained back or stomach pain and sudden weight loss might also be warning signs of pancreatic cancer, underscoring the importance of consulting a doctor if such symptoms arise.