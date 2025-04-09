Pancreatic cancer screening success

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in cancer outcomes, particularly in pancreatic cancer.
Facing a global market meltdown, President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.
Two major sit-down restaurants are coming within the next year along the exterior of Coastland Center mall in Naples.
A judge has sentenced Nicholas Canfield, who was convicted for the 2020 sexual abuse and murder of a 2-year-old girl, to life in prison.
Some Fort Myers middle school students currently walk to school on Moreno Avenue without a sidewalk, creating a dangerous situation.
The celebration of life and funeral for Priscilla Hallihan, a mother of four who was killed in a shooting inside her Labelle home, is set to begin.
Young talent is placed on full display as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced its winner for its 2025 state fish art contest.
A Charlotte County woman became $5 million richer after claiming the top prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket at the Florida Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.
Sanibel Island is working to rebuild stronger and more resilient after years of devastating hurricanes.
The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine along with cooler temperatures and less humidity this Wednesday.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lehigh Acres.
Cape Coral Police Officer Jamie Bungard was recently named “Officer of the Year” at the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Law and Order Ball.
A Sanibel woman is finding herself living alongside an unexpected new neighbor—a crocodile.
The smell of peanuts, cracker jack and of course ballpark hot dogs filled the concourse at Hammond Stadium for the Mighty Mussels home opener.
Immokalee Road in Collier County is experiencing growing pains as a new housing project and shopping area prepare to move in.
Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in cancer outcomes, particularly in pancreatic cancer.
WINK News Health and Medical Reporter Amy Oshier delved into the factors that might indicate pancreatic cancer.
Nearly half of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the local stage before it spreads have a five-year survival rate, a milestone considered cured in cancer terms.
Dr. Mark Bloomston, a surgical oncologist at Lee Health, expressed optimism about the potential for cures.
“We see a lot of cures, which, while everyone knows pancreatic cancer is a terrible diagnosis, we still always feel hopeful,” said Bloomston.
Bloomston emphasized the importance of awareness regarding conditions linked to pancreatic cancer, such as the BRCA mutation, which increases the risk and may lead to early screening.
“Such as the BRCA mutation. And that does carry an increased risk for pancreatic cancer, so that might put them in a pathway to start getting screened,” said Bloomston.
Family history is another factor that necessitates increased screening, along with certain pre-cancerous conditions.
“Probably the most common situation is where we have patients with cysts of the pancreas. We see that all the time. It’s estimated that maybe about 10% of adults are walking around with cysts in their pancreas that may be pre-cancerous,” said Bloomston.
Lee Health is participating in a study focused on monitoring high-risk patients, offering screenings that Bloomston likened to a Pap smear for the pancreas.
“We’re actually able to screen the pancreas for cancer, pre-cancer cells, what we call the Pap smear of the pancreas. So that’s a clinical trial that’s open and running right now,” said Bloomston.
Bloomston also highlighted the importance of being proactive about one’s health.
“The awareness in our community has gone up simply by the volume that we’re doing here now, kind of everyone’s thinking about it, so we’re getting patients here sooner,” said Bloomston.
Unexplained back or stomach pain and sudden weight loss might also be warning signs of pancreatic cancer, underscoring the importance of consulting a doctor if such symptoms arise.