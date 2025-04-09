Sanibel Island’s road to recovery after hurricanes

WINK News
Sanibel Island is working to rebuild stronger and more resilient after years of devastating hurricanes.
The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine along with cooler temperatures and less humidity this Wednesday.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lehigh Acres.
Cape Coral Police Officer Jamie Bungard was recently named “Officer of the Year” at the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Law and Order Ball.
A Sanibel woman is finding herself living alongside an unexpected new neighbor—a crocodile.
The smell of peanuts, cracker jack and of course ballpark hot dogs filled the concourse at Hammond Stadium for the Mighty Mussels home opener.
Immokalee Road in Collier County is experiencing growing pains as a new housing project and shopping area prepare to move in.
The Lee County School District recently announced a plan to cut 5% across all departments, creating $15.9 million in savings.
A chilling discovery unfolded in Arcadia as deputies found Elma Hendricks dead behind a locked door, her body beaten and cut.
Lee County Schools are considering a change to school start times, with a vote scheduled for today. The district aims to address ongoing bussing issues through this adjustment.
Artificial intelligence is making waves, and it’s now being used in new, deceptive ways.
Southwest Florida agencies are uniting to combat illegal dog fighting and animal neglect on National Dog Fighting Awareness Day.
FGCU introduces Raina Harmon as the women’s basketball program’s third head coach during an introductory press conference Tuesday.
Charlotte County commissioners are considering the consolidation of 911 dispatchers with Punta Gorda, a move that has sparked debate over potential benefits and drawbacks.
Florida was the first state to implement the stand-your-ground law in 2005, which allows people to use deadly or non-deadly force in self-defense.
The island has faced significant challenges as Mother Nature hasn’t allowed much recovery time between storms.
The Weather Authority‘s meteorologist Zach Maloch spoke with those dedicated to giving Sanibel a fighting chance.
Laura Gales, a volunteer who grew up in Fort Myers, shared her memories of the island before the storms.
“I grew up in Fort Myers and spent my whole childhood driving out to Blind Pass and enjoying a beautiful sunset and then coming back through like the tree canopies that used to cover Periwinkle before even Charlie,” said Gales.
She described her first drive over the causeway after Hurricane Ian as “unbridled devastation,” feeling like paradise was lost.
Chris Lechowicz of the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation has witnessed the impact of multiple storm surges on the island.
“We have small storm surges from time to time, but ones, where the salt water goes over the entire island, have not really happened since 1926, so all these impacts that we’re seeing are all new to us because we’ve never had this happen,” said Lechowicz.
The SCCF manages nearly 2,100 acres of conservation land on Sanibel and surrounding barrier islands. Despite the challenges, Gales remains hopeful about the island’s recovery.
“I’ve seen plenty of hurricanes. I’ve watched communities recover and bounce back, and in my opinion, Sanibel was racing back to recovery in so many ways,” said Gales. “It was a one-two punch there with the surge from Helene and Milton.”
Volunteers like Scott Hendershot have played a crucial role in aiding the island’s revival.
“Mother Nature really takes over for itself and has been able to do a great job on her own, but with the help of lots of volunteers, and especially the team at SCCF and Coastal Watch, they’ve been able to give Mother Nature a little bit of helping hand along the way,” said Hendershot.
These volunteers have been planting native and salt-tolerant plants at SCCF-managed preserves across Sanibel. Their efforts contributed to the creation of Puschel Preserve, a 12-acre plot previously used as a dumping site after Hurricane Ian.
Kealy Pfau, a professional involved in the recovery efforts, expressed optimism about the future.
“It’s hard to say how long we’re going to be until we’re at pre-Ian vegetation levels,” said Pfau. “We’re hopeful, and it’s on the right track.”
Pfau encouraged others to join the effort.
“If they want to come out and get a little dirty and help us out in the process, we’d love to have them,” said Pfau.
For those interested in helping revitalize the island, SCCF has several upcoming volunteer events. Click here for more information.