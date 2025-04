A crocodile has been making itself at home in a Sanibel woman’s backyard, raising concerns among residents.

The homeowner, Carolyn David, first spotted the crocodile near her sliding glass door. It has since been regularly returning to a specific spot by the water, scratching and surveying the area.

The crocodile is 10 feet long, and while having this cold-blooded creature steps from her back door isn’t ideal, David acknowledges its significance.

“It’s the most incredible creature you ever saw,” she said. “This is their territory. It’s not ours.”

Crocodiles typically nest in late April, but the city of Sanibel has not confirmed a nest yet. Chris Lechowicz, director of the Wildlife Habitat Management Program at the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, explained crocodile habits.

“The original crocodile that we had would nest in one person’s yard every year. Even though those eggs were not fertile, she would nest in the same person’s yard every year. So, they are creatures of habit. It’s possible that if she likes that area, she could be back every year,” said Lechowicz.

David’s backyard is adjacent to Sanibel’s wildlife corridor, a designated area meant for animals to move freely through the land.

“It’s so wildlife is able to move through all the different lands without having to, you know, go in people’s backyards and everything,” said Lechowicz.

Lechowicz shared that there are only two known crocodiles on Sanibel Island.

“But the island has changed a lot since all these hurricanes that we’ve had,” he said.

The water at Bob Wigley Preserve, similar to the water in David’s backyard, has turned brackish after several hurricanes, creating a suitable environment for crocodiles.

However, the city has not confirmed the presence of a nest.

“It does appear that there’s at least been some exploration of nesting going on at the area, and whether or not it turns into a nest, we don’t know yet,” said Holly Milbrandt, the City of Sanibel’s natural resources director.

David may have a new backyard visitor for years to come, but there are measures she can take.

While David isn’t thrilled about the situation, she understands it’s part of living in nature.

The first known crocodile on the island was in 1979, and it laid eggs in the same person’s backyard throughout its 30-plus-year life on the island.

The city is collaborating with the homeowner and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. To deter the crocodile, they are considering installing a fence or planting landscaping between her backyard and the wildlife corridor. Cameras have also been set up to monitor the area.