Less humid and beautiful Wednesday

The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine along with cooler temperatures and less humidity this Wednesday.

Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As yesterday’s cold front moves out, so will clouds and humidity, which will make for a cooler Wednesday afternoon.”

Wednesday

Cooler and less humid weather has returned, and we will see a beautiful Wednesday afternoon.

Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Clouds will move out throughout the morning, and we’ll have plenty of sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday

Thursday morning will start with pleasant temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few showers will develop Thursday afternoon and track towards the coast throughout the late afternoon and early evening.

Highs will be a touch warmer and in the mid-80s.

Friday

Mostly clear and less humid conditions continue Friday morning, with some humidity increasing throughout the day.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, with a stray shower possible Friday afternoon.

Highs top out in the mid-80s.