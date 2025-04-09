Less humid and beautiful Wednesday

WINK News
Sanibel Island is working to rebuild stronger and more resilient after years of devastating hurricanes.
The Weather Authority is tracking plenty of sunshine along with cooler temperatures and less humidity this Wednesday.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Lehigh Acres.
Cape Coral Police Officer Jamie Bungard was recently named “Officer of the Year” at the Rotary Club of Fort Myers South Law and Order Ball.
A Sanibel woman is finding herself living alongside an unexpected new neighbor—a crocodile.
The smell of peanuts, cracker jack and of course ballpark hot dogs filled the concourse at Hammond Stadium for the Mighty Mussels home opener.
Immokalee Road in Collier County is experiencing growing pains as a new housing project and shopping area prepare to move in.
The Lee County School District recently announced a plan to cut 5% across all departments, creating $15.9 million in savings.
A chilling discovery unfolded in Arcadia as deputies found Elma Hendricks dead behind a locked door, her body beaten and cut.
Lee County Schools are considering a change to school start times, with a vote scheduled for today. The district aims to address ongoing bussing issues through this adjustment.
Artificial intelligence is making waves, and it’s now being used in new, deceptive ways.
Southwest Florida agencies are uniting to combat illegal dog fighting and animal neglect on National Dog Fighting Awareness Day.
FGCU introduces Raina Harmon as the women’s basketball program’s third head coach during an introductory press conference Tuesday.
Charlotte County commissioners are considering the consolidation of 911 dispatchers with Punta Gorda, a move that has sparked debate over potential benefits and drawbacks.
Florida was the first state to implement the stand-your-ground law in 2005, which allows people to use deadly or non-deadly force in self-defense.
Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As yesterday’s cold front moves out, so will clouds and humidity, which will make for a cooler Wednesday afternoon.”
Cooler and less humid weather has returned, and we will see a beautiful Wednesday afternoon.
Highs top out in the lower 80s.
Clouds will move out throughout the morning, and we’ll have plenty of sunshine Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday morning will start with pleasant temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
A few showers will develop Thursday afternoon and track towards the coast throughout the late afternoon and early evening.
Highs will be a touch warmer and in the mid-80s.
Mostly clear and less humid conditions continue Friday morning, with some humidity increasing throughout the day.
We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, with a stray shower possible Friday afternoon.
Highs top out in the mid-80s.