Easter in Southwest Florida is a time of celebration and community, with a variety of events that bring families together.

From colorful egg hunts to vibrant parades, the region is filled with fun activities for all ages.

Here are some events happening in SWFL:

Lee County

Lehigh Acres

Easter Egg Hunt

There will be free games, crafts and lots of eggs.

Hosted by Lehigh Acres Church of the Nazarene

Sat. April 12, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

210 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL

Cape Coral

South Cape Business Easter Egg Hunt

This is a free, family-friendly Easter Event. Parents, bring the kids for a fun-filled day in South Cape. Hop around to participating businesses.

Hosted by South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Center

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1507 Cape Coral Pkwy W, FL 33914-6905, Florida, Cape Coral, United States

Easter Egg-stravaganza

Search for hidden treasures, meet the Easter Bunny, and snap a photo with the guest of honor at the annual Easter Egg-stravaganza.

Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Cape Coral

Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

544 Cultural Park Blvd.

Bonita Springs

Easter Celebration Event

There will be an Easter egg hunt, face painting, a coloring contest, a bounce house and more.

Hosted by Flamingo Island Flea Market

Sat. April 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

11902 Bonita Beach Rd. SE, Florida 34135

Fort Myers

Easter Egg Hunt | Bark in the Park

Bring your dog to the game and get in free.

Hosted by Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

Saturday, April 19, 5 p.m.

14100 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers, FL 33912

Charlotte County

Port Charlotte

Egg-Cellent Easter Event

There will be a bounce house, crafts, activities and even photos taken with the Easter Bunny.

Hosted by Charlotte County Parks and Recreation

Sat. April 12, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Harold Avenue Regional Park 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte FL 33980

Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt

This is a free community event, but you are asked to RSVP beforehand. There will be food, candy, crafts and more.

Hosted by LifeKids

Sat. April 19, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

19048 Edgewater Drive, Florida 33948

Punta Gorda

Easter Eggstravaganza 2025

Annual Easter Eggstravaganza for over 15 years at Charlotte High School’s football stadium. There will be over 60,000 eggs hidden throughout the venue.

Hosted by Deep Creek Community Church

Sat. April 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1250 Cooper St., FL 33950-6203, Florida, Punta Gorda, United States

Collier County

Naples

Easter Egg-Stravaganza

Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park will be hosting a Family Easter Event, which will include crafts, music, food, games, prizes and, of course, an egg hunt. Be sure to bring your own baskets.

Hosted by Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park

Friday, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

810 39th Ave NE, Naples, FL, 34120

Fifth Annual Paradise Coast Sports Complex Eggstravaganza

There will be egg hunts for different age groups, pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, bounce houses, games and more.

Sunday, April 20, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

3940 City Gate Blvd N. Naples, FL 34117 United States

Hendry County

Clewiston

Clewiston’s Easter Event

Enjoy delicious food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and a special photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.