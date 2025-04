Credit: WINK News

Five people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.

The collision occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Airport-Pulling Road in Collier County, causing heavy traffic in the area.

The vehicle reportedly entered the building from the north.

St. Matthew’s House is working alongside the Collier County Sheriff’s Office to determine the conditions of the people injured in the crash.

WINK News was told that this is now being treated as a crime scene.

St. Matthew’s House released a statement after the incident, which said, in part, “St. Matthew’s House is deeply concerned and praying for the victims of this tragic incident at our thrift store in Naples.”

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area if possible.

