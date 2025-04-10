Florida Senate passes Tristin Murphy Act for mental health in jails

A bill aimed at increasing mental health awareness in jails is a step closer to becoming law in Florida. Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.

Tristin Murphy’s mother, Cindee Murphy, along with Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, helped write the bill. The legislation calls for mental health screenings within 24 hours of an arrest to determine if treatment, rather than jail, is necessary. It also expands training for 911 operators and EMS crews and creates diversion programs for felony offenders with mental health concerns.

Cindee Murphy shared her excitement and emotions following the Senate vote, expressing her hopes for other states to adopt similar measures.

“We were thrilled. Yesterday was more than we expected,” said Cindee Murphy. “I felt fairly confident going up that it was going to pass, but when it passed, and then after they took the vote, all the senators that were there decided to join in as sponsors of the bill, which doesn’t really happen, and it was just great. We just had such unanimous support the whole way through this entire process.”

Cindee Murphy plans to travel back to Tallahassee to advocate for the bill as it moves through the Florida House.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, who helped write the bill, is happy to have a huge win.

“The passing of the Tristin Murphy Act through the Florida Senate is a huge victory, but there is still more to do. I am hopeful that it will get through the House and then Gov. DeSantis will sign it,” Sheriff Prummell said.

He continued, “This legislation will forever change the landscape of mental health services as they pertain to law enforcement and the Criminal Justice System in Florida. What I can say about how far this bill has progressed is that it illustrates that our state is ready to take a major step in addressing this critical issue, which will save lives.”

The bill’s progress is an emotional journey for those involved, with hopes that it will soon become law and inspire similar actions across the nation.