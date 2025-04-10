Florida Senate passes Tristin Murphy Act for mental health in jails

WINK News
The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Chinese goods from 104% to 125% despite announcing a three-month pause on reciprocal tariffs that went into effect on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man is set to make his first court appearance following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a local teenager.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of illegal dumping in Port Charlotte.
Easter in Southwest Florida is a time of celebration and community, with a variety of events that bring families together.
A water crisis in Northeast Cape Coral is reaching critical levels, with potential new restrictions on the horizon for residents.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Thursday, with showers expected to appear in the afternoon and into the evening.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation in the area of Airport-Pulling Road, north of Golden Gate Parkway.
A bill aimed at increasing mental health awareness in jails is a step closer to becoming law in Florida. Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Tristin Murphy’s mother, Cindee Murphy, along with Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, helped write the bill. The legislation calls for mental health screenings within 24 hours of an arrest to determine if treatment, rather than jail, is necessary. It also expands training for 911 operators and EMS crews and creates diversion programs for felony offenders with mental health concerns.
Cindee Murphy shared her excitement and emotions following the Senate vote, expressing her hopes for other states to adopt similar measures.
“We were thrilled. Yesterday was more than we expected,” said Cindee Murphy. “I felt fairly confident going up that it was going to pass, but when it passed, and then after they took the vote, all the senators that were there decided to join in as sponsors of the bill, which doesn’t really happen, and it was just great. We just had such unanimous support the whole way through this entire process.”
Cindee Murphy plans to travel back to Tallahassee to advocate for the bill as it moves through the Florida House.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, who helped write the bill, is happy to have a huge win.
“The passing of the Tristin Murphy Act through the Florida Senate is a huge victory, but there is still more to do. I am hopeful that it will get through the House and then Gov. DeSantis will sign it,” Sheriff Prummell said.
He continued, “This legislation will forever change the landscape of mental health services as they pertain to law enforcement and the Criminal Justice System in Florida. What I can say about how far this bill has progressed is that it illustrates that our state is ready to take a major step in addressing this critical issue, which will save lives.”
The bill’s progress is an emotional journey for those involved, with hopes that it will soon become law and inspire similar actions across the nation.