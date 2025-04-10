Fort Myers Beach demolition ends 930-day wait for neighbors

WINK News
The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Chinese goods from 104% to 125% despite announcing a three-month pause on reciprocal tariffs that went into effect on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man is set to make his first court appearance following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a local teenager.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of illegal dumping in Port Charlotte.
Easter in Southwest Florida is a time of celebration and community, with a variety of events that bring families together.
A water crisis in Northeast Cape Coral is reaching critical levels, with potential new restrictions on the horizon for residents.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Thursday, with showers expected to appear in the afternoon and into the evening.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation in the area of Airport-Pulling Road, north of Golden Gate Parkway.
A long-standing eyesore on Fort Myers Beach has finally been addressed. The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Demolition crews spent the day tearing it down, much to the relief of neighbors who had been dealing with rats, debris, and frustration.
Neighbors said the abandoned home had remained unattended since the hurricane.
“It’s been somewhere around 930 days since Ian and this house hasn’t been touched,” said Philip Miglioratti, a neighbor.
“It’s tiring living next to something like this and waking up every morning. We need to move forward,” he said.
The home had been red-tagged after Hurricane Ian, but according to Mayor Allers, permitting loopholes allowed it to remain untouched until now.
The owner of the demolished home expressed that the project was never intended to take so long.
Neighbors hope this demolition will serve as a catalyst for others, as several properties on Fort Myers Beach remain in disrepair.
They believe this momentum will encourage action to help the beach move forward.