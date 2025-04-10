Fort Myers Beach demolition ends 930-day wait for neighbors

A long-standing eyesore on Fort Myers Beach has finally been addressed. The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.

Demolition crews spent the day tearing it down, much to the relief of neighbors who had been dealing with rats, debris, and frustration.

Neighbors said the abandoned home had remained unattended since the hurricane.

“It’s been somewhere around 930 days since Ian and this house hasn’t been touched,” said Philip Miglioratti, a neighbor.

“It’s tiring living next to something like this and waking up every morning. We need to move forward,” he said.

The home had been red-tagged after Hurricane Ian, but according to Mayor Allers, permitting loopholes allowed it to remain untouched until now.

The owner of the demolished home expressed that the project was never intended to take so long.

Neighbors hope this demolition will serve as a catalyst for others, as several properties on Fort Myers Beach remain in disrepair.

They believe this momentum will encourage action to help the beach move forward.