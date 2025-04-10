Fort Myers High School discus thrower rising in the rankings

Julia Lemmon is throwing her way to success, making strides in discus with a relentless focus on technical progress.

“There’s always something to work on,” Lemmon said. “It’s never a finished thing and you can measure your progress.”

Lemmon’s passion for discus began at a young age, inspired by her brother Jacob, a back-to-back state champion at Fort Myers High School.

“I go to all of his meets and watch him compete,” Lemmon said. “After a while, I wanted to do it myself… So for one of my birthdays he got me a little pink discus. I think it was my 10th birthday with little stickers on it. And he started teaching me it.”

Now, Lemmon is building her own legacy at Fort Myers High School.

“I’m currently third in the country and then first in Florida,” Lemmon said.

As a senior this season, Lemmon achieved impressive victories, finishing first at the Florida Relays and the FSU Relays, where she hit a personal best of 49.86 meters.

“It was so exciting,” Lemmon said. “I hit and I was like that’s the one.”

After graduating, Lemmon is set to compete at Stanford University.

“It’s always been my dream school,” Lemmon said. “I felt it was best overall with academics and athletics. As well as I love the campus. I love the people. I could really see myself there.”

Lemmon, who won a state title as a sophomore, hopes to end her high school career with a second championship. She reflects proudly on her journey in the sport.

“I feel like little me would be so proud of myself,” Lemmon said. “I’ve always had the goal to be top in the country. And the fact that I am is crazy thinking of that.”