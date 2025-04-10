Fort Myers High School discus thrower rising in the rankings

WINK News
Veterans are preparing for a monumental journey this weekend, taking to the skies for an Honor Flight from SWFL to Washington, D.C.
Imagine this: a late-night call offers a quick solution to keep your family member from spending the night in jail. But is it real?
NCH is addressing the affordable housing crisis with a new project for its staff in North Naples.
A TikTok trend is prompting audiences to create chaos in movie theaters, and the reactions are going viral.
Fort Myers Beach is showing signs of resilience after Hurricane Ian and the impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The deadline for Elevate Florida applications is fast approaching, with submissions closing on April 11 at 7 p.m.
Fort Myers High School senior discus thrower Julia Lemmon is stacking wins and rising up the rankings ahead of another state title push.
The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
Julia Lemmon is throwing her way to success, making strides in discus with a relentless focus on technical progress.
“There’s always something to work on,” Lemmon said. “It’s never a finished thing and you can measure your progress.”
Lemmon’s passion for discus began at a young age, inspired by her brother Jacob, a back-to-back state champion at Fort Myers High School.
“I go to all of his meets and watch him compete,” Lemmon said. “After a while, I wanted to do it myself… So for one of my birthdays he got me a little pink discus. I think it was my 10th birthday with little stickers on it. And he started teaching me it.”
Now, Lemmon is building her own legacy at Fort Myers High School.
“I’m currently third in the country and then first in Florida,” Lemmon said.
As a senior this season, Lemmon achieved impressive victories, finishing first at the Florida Relays and the FSU Relays, where she hit a personal best of 49.86 meters.
“It was so exciting,” Lemmon said. “I hit and I was like that’s the one.”
After graduating, Lemmon is set to compete at Stanford University.
“It’s always been my dream school,” Lemmon said. “I felt it was best overall with academics and athletics. As well as I love the campus. I love the people. I could really see myself there.”
Lemmon, who won a state title as a sophomore, hopes to end her high school career with a second championship. She reflects proudly on her journey in the sport.
“I feel like little me would be so proud of myself,” Lemmon said. “I’ve always had the goal to be top in the country. And the fact that I am is crazy thinking of that.”