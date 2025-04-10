Fraud alert: Bail bond scam returns to Southwest Florida

WINK News
Imagine this: a late-night call offers a quick solution to keep your family member from spending the night in jail. But is it real?
The bail bonds scheme has resurfaced in Southwest Florida, with scammers masquerading as bail bondsmen.
They often contact family members of those arrested, asking for money to be sent.
Jill Prenger, a local criminal defense attorney, has witnessed this con firsthand.
“What’s really happening is it seems that scammers are going on to local arrest websites and looking people up and then soliciting their family members,” said Prenger. “And what they are doing is they’re misrepresenting who they are and telling them that they’re either a bonds person or a detective or someone with a jail and that they need to pay them X amount of money to get their loved one out of custody.”
These scammers are often quite convincing. They know the process well and can even spoof phone numbers to make it appear as though the call is from law enforcement or a bail bond company.
However, this won’t free your family member from jail, and your money will likely vanish.
It’s important to remember that it’s illegal for bail bondsmen to call between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.
If you receive such a call, hang up immediately, find a reputable company on your own, and notify your local law enforcement agency.