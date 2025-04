The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event, filled with the sound of engines and the sight of gold stars, aimed to remember and honor fallen heroes.

“I was looking at the flag, and the wind just kicked up. I felt like he was here with us,” said Beth Haley, a Gold Star mother.

Haley received a Gold Star pin at the ceremony, a symbol no mother wishes to wear. She lost her son, Cpl. Thomas Jardis, nearly a decade ago.

“Two CH-53 Super Stallion helicopters colliding off the North Shore; we lost all 12 Marines,” said Haley.

Jardis, affectionately known as Tommy, was just 22. The Gold Star Ride united the community to honor families like his.

“The emotion is pure love because of the love I have for my son. He is always here with me,” said Haley.

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitman expressed the city’s desire to create a lasting tribute for Gold Star families.

“I’m really excited that we spoke about having a Gold Star memorial here in Cambier, which I look forward to working with the community on that initiative,” said Heitman.

The ride will continue north through the state, concluding Saturday at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.