Hurricane-hit Englewood homes eligible for Elevate Florida aid until April 11

Veterans are preparing for a monumental journey this weekend, taking to the skies for an Honor Flight from SWFL to Washington, D.C.
Imagine this: a late-night call offers a quick solution to keep your family member from spending the night in jail. But is it real?
NCH is addressing the affordable housing crisis with a new project for its staff in North Naples.
A TikTok trend is prompting audiences to create chaos in movie theaters, and the reactions are going viral.
Fort Myers Beach is showing signs of resilience after Hurricane Ian and the impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The deadline for Elevate Florida applications is fast approaching, with submissions closing on April 11 at 7 p.m.
Fort Myers High School senior discus thrower Julia Lemmon is stacking wins and rising up the rankings ahead of another state title push.
The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
This initiative is Florida’s first residential mitigation program aimed at bolstering community resilience and providing financial aid to homeowners needing to elevate their homes against hurricanes.
Scott Hart, a resident of Englewood, found his home severely damaged by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.
Despite the high costs of rebuilding from scratch, Hart is determined to move forward.
“It’s as simple as just starting your application. Once you start the application, you’ve locked yourself in, and then they can request additional information,” said Hart. “So if you’re afraid you don’t have anything, just get your basic application in.”
The Florida Department of Management launched Elevate Florida to offer eligible homeowners the chance to elevate, reconstruct, or implement wind mitigation measures on their homes, covering up to 75% of costs.
The organization FISH of SanCap provides guidance and financial assistance for the remaining 25%.
“Tomorrow is the final deadline, at 7 p.m.,” said Maria Espinoza. “So we’re doing a last push on social media, and residents that we know have been impacted and could qualify, because it is an exciting program. It’s the first of its kind.”
For Hart and his wife Maryann, every bit of help matters.
“They pay pretty much three-quarters the amount of these fees,” said Hart. “And it is, it’s a big deal, you know, we’re potentially looking at, you know, a $600,000 bill. So, you know that money, anything we could save at that point, is money well spent.”
You can submit your application here.