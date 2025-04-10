Hurricane-hit Englewood homes eligible for Elevate Florida aid until April 11

The deadline for Elevate Florida applications is fast approaching, with submissions closing on April 11 at 7 p.m.

This initiative is Florida’s first residential mitigation program aimed at bolstering community resilience and providing financial aid to homeowners needing to elevate their homes against hurricanes.

Scott Hart, a resident of Englewood, found his home severely damaged by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Despite the high costs of rebuilding from scratch, Hart is determined to move forward.

“It’s as simple as just starting your application. Once you start the application, you’ve locked yourself in, and then they can request additional information,” said Hart. “So if you’re afraid you don’t have anything, just get your basic application in.”

The Florida Department of Management launched Elevate Florida to offer eligible homeowners the chance to elevate, reconstruct, or implement wind mitigation measures on their homes, covering up to 75% of costs.

The organization FISH of SanCap provides guidance and financial assistance for the remaining 25%.

“Tomorrow is the final deadline, at 7 p.m.,” said Maria Espinoza. “So we’re doing a last push on social media, and residents that we know have been impacted and could qualify, because it is an exciting program. It’s the first of its kind.”

For Hart and his wife Maryann, every bit of help matters.

“They pay pretty much three-quarters the amount of these fees,” said Hart. “And it is, it’s a big deal, you know, we’re potentially looking at, you know, a $600,000 bill. So, you know that money, anything we could save at that point, is money well spent.”

You can submit your application here.