Jamaica Bay Bocce Club rolls back-to-back titles

The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Chinese goods from 104% to 125% despite announcing a three-month pause on reciprocal tariffs that went into effect on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man is set to make his first court appearance following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a local teenager.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of illegal dumping in Port Charlotte.
Easter in Southwest Florida is a time of celebration and community, with a variety of events that bring families together.
A water crisis in Northeast Cape Coral is reaching critical levels, with potential new restrictions on the horizon for residents.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Thursday, with showers expected to appear in the afternoon and into the evening.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation in the area of Airport-Pulling Road, north of Golden Gate Parkway.
The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
For this group of passionate players, it’s not just about the scoreboard, but about the love of the game.
“During the season, we play six days a week, so these courts take a beating,” Jamaica Bay Bocce Club co-captain Tom Bomentre said.
You know what they say, practice makes perfect.
It has certainly paid off for the six members of this club.
“We got a good team, and there’s no ‘I’ in team,” Jamaica Bay Bocce Club co-captain Hank Wolf Bomentre said. “We play together, and we know each other very well, so we know what to expect when we’re on the courts.”
The only mobile home community in the league beat out the other 23 clubs for their second straight title, and they worked hard for it.
“It’s a good game,” Bomentre said. “It’s a fun game, but it’s not as easy as it looks.”
It may only be a hobby for the Fort Myers retirees, but being a part of this team is so much more to them.
“A lot of pride in that, a lot of pride,” Wolf said. “It’s not too much on my body, number one. It’s an older type league where you can enjoy yourself, you do get a little exercise. It’s my passion right now.”
For several club members, bocce has been their passion for decades.
Hank Wolf and three other members played on the team that won the league’s first championship back in 2010.
Fifteen years later, they are eyeing a three-peat.
“It’s a team effort,” Bomentre said. “There’s no star players on our team, but it seems like we make shots and we make points when we need to.
Most importantly, they have a good time while doing so.