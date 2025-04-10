Jamaica Bay Bocce Club rolls back-to-back titles

The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.

For this group of passionate players, it’s not just about the scoreboard, but about the love of the game.

“During the season, we play six days a week, so these courts take a beating,” Jamaica Bay Bocce Club co-captain Tom Bomentre said.

You know what they say, practice makes perfect.

It has certainly paid off for the six members of this club.

“We got a good team, and there’s no ‘I’ in team,” Jamaica Bay Bocce Club co-captain Hank Wolf Bomentre said. “We play together, and we know each other very well, so we know what to expect when we’re on the courts.”

The only mobile home community in the league beat out the other 23 clubs for their second straight title, and they worked hard for it.

“It’s a good game,” Bomentre said. “It’s a fun game, but it’s not as easy as it looks.”

It may only be a hobby for the Fort Myers retirees, but being a part of this team is so much more to them.

“A lot of pride in that, a lot of pride,” Wolf said. “It’s not too much on my body, number one. It’s an older type league where you can enjoy yourself, you do get a little exercise. It’s my passion right now.”

For several club members, bocce has been their passion for decades.

Hank Wolf and three other members played on the team that won the league’s first championship back in 2010.

Fifteen years later, they are eyeing a three-peat.

“It’s a team effort,” Bomentre said. “There’s no star players on our team, but it seems like we make shots and we make points when we need to.

Most importantly, they have a good time while doing so.