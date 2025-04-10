Lee County parent reacts to school start time changes

Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.

Parents are reacting to how these changes will affect their daily lives.

Many parents have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the new schedule.

The Lee County School District announced on Wednesday that the school board approved the Safe Start Initiative bell times for the 2025-2026 school year.

The initiative introduces a three-tiered system to stagger start and end times, aiming to reduce student wait times for buses and enhance driver focus on safety.

Jessica Cayes, a single mom of four, is among those who responded to the district’s announcement.

“You can ask a lot of single moms and people with, like, single-vehicle households, but being in two places at once, we haven’t figured that out yet,” said Cayes.

She continued, “It would be nice not to have to try to do that because how do you divide yourself between two children, and then with getting them up so early and everything like that, it’s still dark out, so do I have one of my kids be tardy every other day? Rotate it?”

The new start times are intended to improve transportation efficiency, but for many families, the changes present logistical challenges.

