Lee County parent reacts to school start time changes

The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Chinese goods from 104% to 125% despite announcing a three-month pause on reciprocal tariffs that went into effect on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man is set to make his first court appearance following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a local teenager.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of illegal dumping in Port Charlotte.
Easter in Southwest Florida is a time of celebration and community, with a variety of events that bring families together.
A water crisis in Northeast Cape Coral is reaching critical levels, with potential new restrictions on the horizon for residents.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Thursday, with showers expected to appear in the afternoon and into the evening.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation in the area of Airport-Pulling Road, north of Golden Gate Parkway.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
Parents are reacting to how these changes will affect their daily lives.
Many parents have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the new schedule.
The Lee County School District announced on Wednesday that the school board approved the Safe Start Initiative bell times for the 2025-2026 school year.
The initiative introduces a three-tiered system to stagger start and end times, aiming to reduce student wait times for buses and enhance driver focus on safety.
Jessica Cayes, a single mom of four, is among those who responded to the district’s announcement.
“You can ask a lot of single moms and people with, like, single-vehicle households, but being in two places at once, we haven’t figured that out yet,” said Cayes.
She continued, “It would be nice not to have to try to do that because how do you divide yourself between two children, and then with getting them up so early and everything like that, it’s still dark out, so do I have one of my kids be tardy every other day? Rotate it?”
The new start times are intended to improve transportation efficiency, but for many families, the changes present logistical challenges.
Click here to view the school district’s post.