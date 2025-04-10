Fort Myers Beach tourism booms, Pink Shell Resort sees record numbers

Fort Myers Beach is showing signs of resilience after Hurricane Ian and the impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Tourism is thriving across the Matanzas Pass Bridge, providing an economic lifeline to the area. At the Pink Shell Resort, the atmosphere is bustling.

Bill Waichulis, president of the Pink Shell, reported that March was the second-best in the resort’s history.

This marks the first time they have not been under construction, allowing for increased foot traffic.

A meeting held by the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau showcased positive trends and statistics, highlighting a bright future for local businesses and resorts. There has been an increase in visitors to Fort Myers Beach and other areas across Lee County.

The Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau emphasized the crucial role tourism plays in the county’s economy.

Bill Waichulis said the Pink Shell Resort is at 90% occupancy until July. He discussed the potential impact of international travel on the resort in the upcoming months.

“We’ll see an occasional international family right now,” said Waichulis. “But mainly that business comes to us in the summer and in the fall is typically when we see them with the political climate and the tariffs. Are we going to see a decline in international? Probably. How that affects Pink Shell and Lee County? I don’t know. It’s going to be as impactful if I was in Orlando, where I’d need the international business.”

Despite the typical absence of international visitors at this time of year, Waichulis mentioned that a family from Switzerland, who visits annually, will be arriving next week.

Fort Myers Beach continues to thrive as tourism pumps life back into the community.