Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of bestiality with a “cur” and dachshund.

Deputies arrested Kaylee Jill Esckilsen, 20, on Wednesday following an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office animal cruelty task force.

Law enforcement learned that Esckilsen would engage in and record sexual acts with the two dogs inside her Fort Myers residence.

Following her arrest, the two dogs were transported to and are now housed by Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

The sheriff’s office legal team has petitioned to take custody of the dogs until a rescue home is established.

Esckilsen was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with sexual activities involving animals and filming pornographic images or videos and an animal engaged in any of the activities.

In February of 2024, a Lee County married couple was arrested on similar charges to Esckilsen.

Deputies arrested John, 29, and Samantha White, 26, after they said the two had engaged in sexual activity with several household pets.

John and Samantha White. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Four animals were seized as a result of the arrest.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno provided a brief statement regarding the arrest.

“The actions of this disgusting woman sickens me. Thank you to the agency members involved in this investigation and arrest for allowing these dogs to now be in safe hands,” said Marceno. “I will always continue to protect those that cannot protect themselves.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office offers an animal abuse registry that is frequently updated with animal abuse convictions.

The ordinance will require anyone in Lee County, including all incorporated areas, to acknowledge that they’re not transferring ownership of an animal to a person on the registry.

To view the registry, click here.