An 18-year-old man is set to make his first court appearance following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a local teenager.

Troopers said Issac Sales caused the deadly accident, which resulted in the death of his passenger, 17-year-old Jaciey Dee Hogan.

Hogan’s family told WINK News she was on her way to school at the time of the crash.

Sales faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and reckless driving involving serious injury and property damage.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Sales failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Gladiolus Drive and Maida Lane in March.

His car collided with a 30-year-old man’s SUV, which was making a left turn from Gladiolus Drive with a green light.

The crash left the other driver severely injured, and Hogan did not survive. Neither Sales nor Hogan was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Court records reveal that Sales had a previous speeding incident, clocked at 71 miles per hour on Winkler Road at Gladiolus Drive about seven months ago, on a road with a 45 mph limit, and just down the road from where the accident occurred.

Hogan’s grandmother, Sylvia Johnson, voiced her grief over the phone.

“You took a beautiful person away from us,” said Johnson. “No regard for her life or the other people that were involved. As long as Justice gets served, that’s all my family is looking for.”

Hogan’s mother also expressed her feelings following Sales’ arrest.

“This is a huge loss for our family and the community and anyone that loved her,” she said. “I’m tremendously thankful for the current arrest and how it’s brought some justice that she deserves.”

Sales’ court appearance is scheduled for this morning.