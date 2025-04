A pile of debris, including boxes, faucets, mattresses, and even toilets, is causing a mess on Gibbon Street in Charlotte County. This is no accidental dump.

“It was an absolute mess,” said Philip Traniello, an environmental investigator with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Traniello described the scene, “You would have thought it was a pile of debris from one of our past hurricanes that we just went through.”

An out-of-county contractor left the trash.

“An out of the county contractor actually had been doing some work over here in Charlotte County,” said Traniello.

He added that the contractor decided to take shortcuts and lazily unloaded the waste material.

Traniello sifted through the pile after receiving complaints from neighbors and found documents addressed to a plumbing company.

“I went out, investigated it, found some documents addressed to a plumbing company,” said Traniello.

These documents led him to Mauricio Cortes Mira of Manatee County. Mira confessed to Traniello and was arrested for littering over 500 pounds of commercial waste.

16-year-old Christian Vasil often sees debris on his walks around the neighborhood.

“Almost any of the dead roads out here, where there’s either very few houses or large areas without houses, there tends to be dumping,” said Vasil.

His father, Anthony Vasil, was not shocked to see the trash but was surprised someone had been caught.

“It’s about time, because it happens all the time out here, you name it, they dump it out here,” said Anthony Vasil.

He added, “It’s kind of annoying because we live here, and my son goes around and picks that mess up.”

While Christian sometimes tries to turn the trash into treasure, it is not his responsibility to clean it up. Traniello said that responsibility falls on the contractor.

“If it remains there for a few more days and we continue to get complaints, the county will then go out, they’ll pick it up, they’ll generate an invoice as what it’ll cost them to haul it down to the landfill and properly dispose of it, and that’ll be part of the restitution he’ll have to pay,” said Traniello.

Traniello advised residents to send tips with pictures to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line if they see similar messes.