Minecraft movie chaos: TikTok trend disrupts theatre audiences

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Veterans are preparing for a monumental journey this weekend, taking to the skies for an Honor Flight from SWFL to Washington, D.C.
Imagine this: a late-night call offers a quick solution to keep your family member from spending the night in jail. But is it real?
NCH is addressing the affordable housing crisis with a new project for its staff in North Naples.
A TikTok trend is prompting audiences to create chaos in movie theaters, and the reactions are going viral.
Fort Myers Beach is showing signs of resilience after Hurricane Ian and the impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The deadline for Elevate Florida applications is fast approaching, with submissions closing on April 11 at 7 p.m.
Fort Myers High School senior discus thrower Julia Lemmon is stacking wins and rising up the rankings ahead of another state title push.
The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
A TikTok trend is prompting audiences to create chaos in movie theaters, and the reactions are going viral.
Slushies are flying, popcorn is spilling, and people are losing their minds over a TikTok trend involving the Minecraft movie. The trend encourages moviegoers to have dramatic reactions to specific scenes.
“It’s just kinda fun… It is bad to do in the theatre but it’s funny to see,” said Brad Carmer, a Minecraft fan.
For some fans, the movie is a big deal.
Grayson Williamson, a young Minecraft enthusiast, shared his excitement, saying, “I really like Minecraft.”
Over 3,000 people attended the opening weekend at Marquee Theatre. While the Minecraft world may be fictional, the mess left behind is very real.
Although the film is rated PG, it’s not just kids causing the chaos.
“I’ve noticed just older teenagers. They’re not young,” said Michelle Atkins, an usher at Marquee Theatre. “They’re like 15 to 20. It’s a shame, and I know their parents would just absolutely want to kill them if they knew they were behaving like that.”
Matthew Gualco, who worked during the opening weekend, experienced the mayhem firsthand.
“It’s absolutely disrespectful. It’s people don’t understand who cleans up after them,” he said.
This marks the biggest three-day box office opening ever for a video game-based movie in
A new Minecraft movie has hit the big screen, and it’s not just the film that’s causing a stir.
Over 3,000 people attended the opening weekend at Marquee Theatre. While the Minecraft world may be fictional, the mess left behind is very real.
“I’ve noticed just older teenagers. They’re not young,” said Michelle Atkins, an usher at Marquee Theatre. “They’re like 15 to 20. It’s a shame, and I know their parents would just absolutely want to kill them if they knew they were behaving like that.”
This marks the biggest three-day box office opening ever for a video game-based movie in the U.S., with a record-breaking $157 million.