Minecraft movie chaos: TikTok trend disrupts theatre audiences

A TikTok trend is prompting audiences to create chaos in movie theaters, and the reactions are going viral.

Slushies are flying, popcorn is spilling, and people are losing their minds over a TikTok trend involving the Minecraft movie. The trend encourages moviegoers to have dramatic reactions to specific scenes.

“It’s just kinda fun… It is bad to do in the theatre but it’s funny to see,” said Brad Carmer, a Minecraft fan.

For some fans, the movie is a big deal.

Grayson Williamson, a young Minecraft enthusiast, shared his excitement, saying, “I really like Minecraft.”

Over 3,000 people attended the opening weekend at Marquee Theatre. While the Minecraft world may be fictional, the mess left behind is very real.

Although the film is rated PG, it’s not just kids causing the chaos.

“I’ve noticed just older teenagers. They’re not young,” said Michelle Atkins, an usher at Marquee Theatre. “They’re like 15 to 20. It’s a shame, and I know their parents would just absolutely want to kill them if they knew they were behaving like that.”

Matthew Gualco, who worked during the opening weekend, experienced the mayhem firsthand.

“It’s absolutely disrespectful. It’s people don’t understand who cleans up after them,” he said.

This marks the biggest three-day box office opening ever for a video game-based movie in

This marks the biggest three-day box office opening ever for a video game-based movie in the U.S., with a record-breaking $157 million.