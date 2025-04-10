North Naples project to ease housing woes for NCH healthcare staff

NCH is addressing the affordable housing crisis with a new project for its staff in North Naples.

This initiative aims to reduce long commutes and provide accessible housing options for healthcare workers.

NCH announced it is moving forward with a workforce housing project in North Naples. The plan includes 250 units to be built on its business center campus along Immokalee Road.

“A big issue for our teammates is that more than 30% of them travel more than 40 minutes to get to work,” said Matthew Heinle, chief strategy officer at NCH. “Cost of housing is obviously very high in the greater Naples area, and so we’re trying to do is address the need for more affordable but also accessible housing for our teammates, no matter where they are in their career, in terms of either just starting off or if they’ve been working here for 10 years.”

The early stages of the project are being funded by a $3.5 million gift from Jeff and Judy Henley. The hospital stated that the need for housing came directly from staff feedback.

Chelsea Uttiglione, a Naples local, said, “It helps the nurses, the doctors, the health care, everybody, all around I think it’s a great idea, and I think it should have been done soon.”

“I think this affordable housing is really needed primarily for the hospitalization staff. So many of the staff cannot afford to live here,” said Steve Cox, another Naples resident.

Heinle addressed concerns about traffic, saying, “With the location, right across the street from our Naples North Campus, which includes our new Patty and Jay Baker Orthopedic Institute, employees can walk to work. Those who may live there but work downtown, for example, we’re looking at shuttle options as well. So we’re actually looking to reduce traffic flow, not increase it.”

Pre-development for the project could take up to two years, after which construction will begin.