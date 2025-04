A water crisis in Northeast Cape Coral is reaching critical levels, and residents may face new restrictions.

Families may have to stop using their irrigation systems entirely due to declining water levels in the Mid-Hawthorne Aquifer, which supplies well water to the area.

Residents could still hand water their lawns and flower beds with a hose.

However, the use of irrigation or sprinkler systems could be banned entirely.

This measure aims to protect the drinking water in the aquifer.

Water levels in the Mid-Hawthorne Aquifer have been dangerously low for some time.

Since Nov. 2023, residents in Northeast Cape Coral have been restricted to watering their lawns only once a week.

Despite these restrictions, water levels have not improved as officials had hoped.

Concerns are growing that the aquifer could sustain damage if more drastic measures are not implemented.

If a resolution passes, residents must stop using their irrigation systems altogether.

The City of Cape Coral mandates that homes in this area connect to city water, sewer, and irrigation systems.

While this transition may offer a future solution, it does not address the immediate issue.

The South Florida Water Management District is meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss these potential restrictions.

WINK News will provide updates on their decision.