A man has been arrested after authorities say he intentionally drove his 2024 black Honda sedan into the storefront, injuring multiple people.

Donald Peyton-Lee Russell Jr., 42, was arrested on Thursday.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk praised the coordinated efforts of first responders, which led to Russell’s quick apprehension and efficient medical attention for the injured.

“Our deputies, along with fire, EMS and law enforcement crews, responded with urgency and professionalism,” said Sheriff Rambosk.

Six people were hurt in the crash, including one employee, with three suffering traumatic injuries after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store. They were all transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Russell was taken into custody at the scene and later arrested after being evaluated and interviewed.

He faces multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief over $1,000. Credit: WINK News

The collision occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Airport-Pulling Road in Collier County, causing heavy traffic in the area.

The vehicle reportedly entered the building from the north.

St. Matthew’s House is working alongside the Collier County Sheriff’s Office to determine the conditions of the people injured in the crash.

St. Matthew’s House released a statement after the incident, which said, in part, “St. Matthew’s House is deeply concerned and praying for the victims of this tragic incident at our thrift store in Naples.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the State Attorney’s Office will review the evidence to possibly amend the charges.

It is still unclear why the driver would intentionally crash into the building.