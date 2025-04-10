SWFL veterans preparing for honor flight

WINK News
Imagine this: a late-night call offers a quick solution to keep your family member from spending the night in jail. But is it real?
NCH is addressing the affordable housing crisis with a new project for its staff in North Naples.
A TikTok trend is prompting audiences to create chaos in movie theaters, and the reactions are going viral.
Fort Myers Beach is showing signs of resilience after Hurricane Ian and the impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The deadline for Elevate Florida applications is fast approaching, with submissions closing on April 11 at 7 p.m.
Fort Myers High School senior discus thrower Julia Lemmon is stacking wins and rising up the rankings ahead of another state title push.
The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
Veterans are preparing for a monumental journey this weekend, taking to the skies for an Honor Flight from Southwest Florida International Airport to Washington, D.C.
They will visit memorials dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. WINK News anchor Claire Galt will be on board to capture the experience.
Among the veterans is Michael Peceri, a 99-year-old World War II veteran from Fort Myers. Peceri’s picture, taken when he was 18, hangs proudly on the Wall of Honor at the Discovery Village.
“My father said I should go in the Navy, because he was in the Navy during World War I. He said, you always have a clean bed and something to eat,” said Peceri. “Years later, I thought, hmm, I bet they were trying to get rid of me.”
Peceri recently celebrated his 99th birthday surrounded by friends and neighbors.
“We had a smash,” he said about the ballroom celebration.
Every evening, Peceri enjoys a tradition with his neighbors.
“Six o’clock sharp every evening, put ice in the glass and pour gin over tank, right? I love it. Everybody adopts it. I should get a cut,” he said.
This weekend’s Honor Flight will be a special birthday gift for Peceri. He will be the only World War II veteran on the Collier Lee Honor Flight.
“At 99 there are not many World War II veterans left, and I had not seen the World War II Memorial in Washington, so I’m excited about seeing that,” Peceri said. “I’m anxious to go.”
Peceri shared a story from his time in the war, highlighting a moment at the Panama Canal.
“When we got to the Panama Canal, the captain has to turn the ship over to a pilot to take the ship through. So the pilot said, the captain put your best Helms. That was me,” he said.
As Peceri prepares for this significant journey, he anticipates feeling a deep sense of pride when he sees the memorials dedicated to those who served alongside him.