SWFL veterans preparing for honor flight

Veterans are preparing for a monumental journey this weekend, taking to the skies for an Honor Flight from Southwest Florida International Airport to Washington, D.C.

They will visit memorials dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. WINK News anchor Claire Galt will be on board to capture the experience.

Among the veterans is Michael Peceri, a 99-year-old World War II veteran from Fort Myers. Peceri’s picture, taken when he was 18, hangs proudly on the Wall of Honor at the Discovery Village.

“My father said I should go in the Navy, because he was in the Navy during World War I. He said, you always have a clean bed and something to eat,” said Peceri. “Years later, I thought, hmm, I bet they were trying to get rid of me.”

Peceri recently celebrated his 99th birthday surrounded by friends and neighbors.

“We had a smash,” he said about the ballroom celebration.

Every evening, Peceri enjoys a tradition with his neighbors.

“Six o’clock sharp every evening, put ice in the glass and pour gin over tank, right? I love it. Everybody adopts it. I should get a cut,” he said.

This weekend’s Honor Flight will be a special birthday gift for Peceri. He will be the only World War II veteran on the Collier Lee Honor Flight.

“At 99 there are not many World War II veterans left, and I had not seen the World War II Memorial in Washington, so I’m excited about seeing that,” Peceri said. “I’m anxious to go.”

Peceri shared a story from his time in the war, highlighting a moment at the Panama Canal.

“When we got to the Panama Canal, the captain has to turn the ship over to a pilot to take the ship through. So the pilot said, the captain put your best Helms. That was me,” he said.

As Peceri prepares for this significant journey, he anticipates feeling a deep sense of pride when he sees the memorials dedicated to those who served alongside him.