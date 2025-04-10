The benefits of robotic surgery

WINK News
The Jamaica Bay Bocce Club has done it again, clinching back-to-back championships in the Southwest Florida Bocce League.
The Gold Star Ride in Naples brought together veterans, families and city leaders to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
A water main break has created a large hole in the middle of Fort Myers Beach near Times Square in Lynn Hall Park.
Named the “Tristin Murphy Act” after a Charlotte County man who died by suicide, the bill passed unanimously in the Florida Senate.
Lee County is changing school start times in an effort to ease transportation issues in the district, but the decision is not sitting well with parents.
The yellow house at 8211 Estero Boulevard, which had been left in ruins since Hurricane Ian more than two years ago, is now gone.
Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Chinese goods from 104% to 125% despite announcing a three-month pause on reciprocal tariffs that went into effect on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man is set to make his first court appearance following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a local teenager.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of illegal dumping in Port Charlotte.
Easter in Southwest Florida is a time of celebration and community, with a variety of events that bring families together.
A water crisis in Northeast Cape Coral is reaching critical levels, with potential new restrictions on the horizon for residents.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Thursday, with showers expected to appear in the afternoon and into the evening.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation in the area of Airport-Pulling Road, north of Golden Gate Parkway.
In Collier County, Physicians’ Regional Healthcare System recently acquired the latest version of the da Vinci system, which promises to elevate surgical procedures with its numerous enhancements.
With its four mantis-like arms, the new machine operates through small incisions, offering surgeons improved control and precision.
Across the room, Dr. Jonas Mansson, Chief of Robotic Surgery at Physicians’ Regional Healthcare System, oversees the operation.
The DV-5 system boasts over 150 enhancements, providing surgeons with improved ergonomic and visualization capabilities.
“When robotic surgery came out, it was really just for prostatectomies, hysterectomies,” said Mansson. “Now, as we have different generations of robots, the technology is the difference.”
One of the most remarkable advancements is the touch technology, similar to the haptics found in smart devices. This feature gives surgeons a better tactile sense, even from a distance.
“It’s called the force feedback in the haptic. It gives us the exact feedback every millisecond of what we use,” said Mansson, “so you know you’re in the right spot when you feel it then and how much tension you’re putting on the tissue.”
These advancements translate to more control for surgeons and a better experience for patients, according to Mansson.
“We’re improving our surgical times. It’s better tissue handling, so the recovery is faster for the patients. That also means shorter hospital stays,” Mansson said.
In addition to these upgrades, the system incorporates an AI component that works in real time.
Lee Health has also added the new DV-5 to its suite of robotics, expanding the reach of this advanced technology.
With these cutting-edge developments, robotic surgery continues to redefine the landscape of medical procedures, offering quicker recovery times and a faster return to normal life for patients.