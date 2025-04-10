The benefits of robotic surgery

Robotic surgery has come a long way since it was first approved for use two decades ago.

In Collier County, Physicians’ Regional Healthcare System recently acquired the latest version of the da Vinci system, which promises to elevate surgical procedures with its numerous enhancements.

With its four mantis-like arms, the new machine operates through small incisions, offering surgeons improved control and precision.

Across the room, Dr. Jonas Mansson, Chief of Robotic Surgery at Physicians’ Regional Healthcare System, oversees the operation.

The DV-5 system boasts over 150 enhancements, providing surgeons with improved ergonomic and visualization capabilities.

“When robotic surgery came out, it was really just for prostatectomies, hysterectomies,” said Mansson. “Now, as we have different generations of robots, the technology is the difference.”

One of the most remarkable advancements is the touch technology, similar to the haptics found in smart devices. This feature gives surgeons a better tactile sense, even from a distance.

“It’s called the force feedback in the haptic. It gives us the exact feedback every millisecond of what we use,” said Mansson, “so you know you’re in the right spot when you feel it then and how much tension you’re putting on the tissue.”

These advancements translate to more control for surgeons and a better experience for patients, according to Mansson.

“We’re improving our surgical times. It’s better tissue handling, so the recovery is faster for the patients. That also means shorter hospital stays,” Mansson said.

In addition to these upgrades, the system incorporates an AI component that works in real time.

Lee Health has also added the new DV-5 to its suite of robotics, expanding the reach of this advanced technology.

With these cutting-edge developments, robotic surgery continues to redefine the landscape of medical procedures, offering quicker recovery times and a faster return to normal life for patients.