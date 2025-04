In Florida, where people love to spend time on the water, safety is paramount.

The U.S. Coast Guard is emphasizing the importance of safety devices that can make a crucial difference during emergencies.

Michael DiPierro, Vice Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, highlighted the urgency of rescue operations.

“Sometimes minutes count—whether your life will be saved or lost,” said DiPierro.

A recent incident in Southwest Florida involved a capsized boat with three people stranded for nine hours. They narrowly survived, but others haven’t been as fortunate.

“There are many factors that go into the suspension of a search. One of those factors being exhausting all the information we have on hand to conduct the search,” said Santiago Gomez, a Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist.

DiPierro, a volunteer and boater, advocates for the use of personal locator beacons.

“If I’m in trouble, this is in my pocket, so I remove it from my pocket, I extend the antenna and I push the button,” said DiPierro.

These small devices can send a crucial signal.

“It identifies the latitude and longitude of exactly where this device is. That information enables search and rescue teams to find me within about a 100-yard radius, or about 300 feet,” said DiPierro.

DiPierro also mentioned the automatic version, the E-PIRB.

“The EPIRB activates itself when it gets wet if the boat sinks or is capsized, or if you think to throw it into the water during the course of an emergency, the beacon will initiate its own signal when it gets wet,” he said.

Gomez emphasized the importance of these tools.

“Anytime we can’t find someone during a search, it’s a sad day for all of us,” said Gomez.

These devices provide a lifeline in emergencies. They are readily available, even in local marinas, and can be registered or updated here.