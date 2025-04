A car crashed into the St. Matthew’s House thrift store in East Naples, injuring six people on Thursday. Donald Russell Jr. made his first court appearance regarding the crash.

Russell, 42, was absent from the appearance due to a medical reason, but the hearing proceeded. He is being held without bond on six counts of aggravated battery.

A day after the crash, the scene at the thrift store was drastically different. Boarded doors and an eerie quietness replaced the chaos.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office reported that Russell drove his car through the store and attempted to flee on foot. However, a store employee prevented his escape.

Based on security footage and the extent of the car’s penetration into the building, deputies believe the act was deliberate.

“The booking sheet does state that at least six victims were struck,” said the judge. “A vehicle is, in fact, a deadly weapon in the state of Florida, and one of the victims appears to be on life support.”

Shopper Mike Firor narrowly avoided the crash.

“We were walking in the doorway,” said Firor. “All of a sudden, it’s like a bomb went off. We were maybe 20 feet away from the car.”

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for Russell’s actions, but his arrest report indicates he did not appear to be intoxicated.

As the case progresses, more information is expected to come to light regarding this unsettling event.