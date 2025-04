Many jobs rely heavily on verbal communication, such as customer service, hospitality, education and entertainment.

Even those without vocal-centric jobs use their voices daily, often without considering how to maintain vocal health.

Noelle Prevot, a music teacher who has been performing since kindergarten, has experienced voice loss multiple times.

“You know, I think I almost like black them out because they’re like so traumatic,” said Prevot.

To prevent her students from facing similar issues, Prevot emphasizes the importance of vocal care.

“For all of my students, I do recommend that they warm up before they sing. I recommend always bringing in a bottle of water to our lessons with us. Just stay nice and hydrated,” said Prevot.

Dr. Michael Benninger identifies voice loss as stemming from overuse, misuse, abuse and illness.

“The biggest thing is that many people, they start to lose their voice and then they just try to push through it,” said Benninger.

The best remedy for a lost voice is rest.

“I actually downloaded an app, and I used that to speak for me,” said Prevot.

It’s advisable to consult a doctor if voice loss persists beyond three weeks. A simple way to maintain vocal health is to use a humidifier.

“Your vocal folds require humidification in order to work well,” said Benninger.

Prevot shared another personal tip.

“I keep the temperature in my house a lot hotter than a lot of my friends,” said Prevot.

Additional tips include drinking tea, chewing sugarless gum, and reducing dairy intake before significant speaking engagements, as dairy can thicken mucus.

“My personal opinion is our voices are this, and the people with the best voices are people that really take care of their bodies, so healthy living means a healthy voice,” said Prevot.

For more information on maintaining vocal health, consider visiting a healthcare professional or exploring reliable online resources.