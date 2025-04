Credit: WINK News

The Fort Myers Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the Carlton Luxury Apartments.

Police swarmed the gated apartment complex late Thursday, placing yellow caution around a Black Chevy Malibu in the property’s parking lot.

Law enforcement then shifted their attention to an apartment located on the second floor of one of the property’s units.

A forensics team was deployed to the scene.

WINK News contacted the Fort Myers Police Department regarding the investigation. An FMPD Sergeant on the scene confirmed the fatal shooting had occurred but could not provide additional information at this time.

It is currently unclear how many people were involved, if any additional injuries had occurred, or the identity of the suspect.

Police cleared the scene at around 5 a.m. on Friday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.