A student-nurse apprentice sprang into action when she saw a man collapse in front of her apartment building.

Gabriella Marafioti, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at HealthPark Medical Center, did not hesitate to help the man until an ambulance arrived.

“I just kind of shouted, hey, like, is he okay? Do you guys need help or anything?” said Marafioti.

The man was on the ground, and Marafioti’s instincts kicked in. She instructed others to call 911, track time, and look for an AED.

“I didn’t see any breaths being taken. I checked his pulse. I didn’t feel anything. They told me his name. I yelled his name, nothing. So that’s when I started chest compressions,” she said.

Marafioti continued chest compressions until emergency medical services arrived.

“They came and asked what happened. I said, I didn’t know what happened, just kind of found him like this. He’s not responding, no pulse, not breathing. Then he started to breathe on his own at the end of the second round, and EMS hooked him up to the Zoll,” said Marafioti.

Her mother, Desiree Marafioti, was not surprised by her daughter’s quick response.

“She was born for this. She is definitely in her element, and she’s a shining star,” said Desiree Marafioti.

For Gabriella Marafioti, it was simply about being there when someone needed help.