Naples Pride has filed a lawsuit against the city following its denial of hosting drag performances in Cambier Park as part of its annual Pridefest celebration.

With this lawsuit, Naples Pride intends to seek a preliminary injunction to allow them to host their drag performance on June 7 on the mainstage of Cambier Park in downtown Naples.

The lawsuit argues that the First Amendment forbids the city from burdening Naples Pride’s protected speech and the ability of its audience to receive that message because some members of the Naples community disapprove of its content.Â

The organization is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida (ACLU) and the law firm Patterson Belknap Webb and Tyler LLP.

In 2023, the City of Naples stated that Naples Pride’s permit application would be rejected if it hosted a drag performance in an outdoor public space.

Consequently, Naples Pride was forced to hold its 2023-2024 drag performances in a small indoor venue that, according to them, “accommodated only a fraction of the performance’s typical audience.”

The ACLU said in a statement Friday relating to this, “Forcing the performance indoors—as if it were something shameful—undermined the performance’s intended message of acceptance and living as an LGBTQ+ person without fear. Moreover, the reduced ticket sales to the performance caused a significant blow to Naples Pride’s fundraising and its ability to attract top-tier performing talent.”

For the 2025 Pridefest in June, the organization attempted again to hold the drag performances on the park’s mainstage. Still, the city rejected the request and imposed regulations, including indoors-only rules, adults-only restrictions and a $30,600 security fee.

They stated that the security fee imposed by the Naples Police Department was for indoor performances versus the price for outdoor performances: $44,160.

Regarding the security fee, the organization said that the costs of hiring Naples police jumped significantly, which they called a tactic to discourage LGBTQ+ events.

“This sum represents approximately two-thirds of the proceeds that Pridefest has typically generated to fund Naples Pride,” Pride told WINK News Friday.

The cost was $5,500 in 2023; however, this year, they are being quoted more than six times that.

Pride stated that drag performances aren’t just for entertainment but a core part of the organization’s history.

WINK News contacted the City of Naples for a statement. They responded, “As a matter of policy, the City does not provide comments on active or imminent litigation, especially in instances where the allegations have not yet been fully reviewed.”

Read the press release from the ACLU on this lawsuit here.