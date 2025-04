Sophie Simons, a junior at Naples High School, has quickly made a name for herself in the wrestling world. Despite this past season being her first, she has shown remarkable talent and determination.

“I’ve done Brazilian jiu-jitsu. I did that for six years,” Simons said. “In those classes we had wrestling practice. But I never liked wrestling. I hated it. And my mom was trying to get me every year. And I finally, she was like go like try it out.”

Simons gave wrestling a shot, and it turned out to be a perfect fit. She had to make some adjustments coming from jiu-jitsu.

“Jiu jitsu is more like flowing and wrestling is like you got to keep your stamina up,” Simons said. “So that was definitely a big change.”

From the first day, Simons impressed her coaches and peers with her skills on the mat.

“I was assuming she didn’t know anything about wrestling and it was her first day,” said Chris Bettridge, the girls wrestling coach at Naples High School. “And we quickly realized while doing the warmup drills, she was doing it better than half of the boys.”

Even with her background, Simons found herself learning new techniques every day.

“Even though I had some background, I was learning like new things every day because we never went really in depth into it like we did here,” Simons said.

Her experience in competitive environments gave her an edge.

“She has experience being in tournaments and being in positions that for some kids it’s their first time being in those positions can be scary,” Chris said. “But she doesn’t panic. She was poised and a lot of that translated into her success.”

Simons’ composure and dedication paid off as she secured a district title, a regional title, and a 13-2 record heading into the state championship, where she finished fourth.

“I was so happy when that happened and it was amazing cause like I didn’t think I would make it that far,” Simons said.

Simons is eager to see what the next year holds after her successful debut season.