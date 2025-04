Nine remarkable athletes, coaches and administrators were inducted into the Lee County Athletic Conference Hall of Fame on Thursday night, celebrating their outstanding contributions to sports in the area.

Markihe Anderson, a Dunbar High alum, was recognized for earning letters in four sports and winning two national championships with the Florida Gators football team.

Bernard Edwards Jr., Lehigh basketball’s all-time leading scorer, now coaches boys’ basketball at his alma mater.

Krissy Gear, one of Lee County’s most decorated runners, won six individual state track titles at Fort Myers High, a national championship at Arkansas and competed in the Olympics.

Jayron Kearse, a versatile football player at Cypress Lake and South Fort Myers, was selected for the All-American Bowl and later played college football at Clemson before being drafted into the NFL in 2016.

George McNeill, who won the individual state golf title for North Fort Myers in 1992 and an All-American career at Florida State, has more than 315 PGA Tour starts and 21 top 10 finishes.

Mike Zunino, a standout baseball player for Mariner High School, earned All-State and Gatorade Player of the Year honors before playing Major League Baseball for three organizations.

Martin Cardenas, Mariner High boys’ soccer coach, has over 500 career wins and 15 district titles in his 30-year career, leading multiple Triton teams to success.

Frank Turco, former Estero head baseball coach, led the Wildcats to 12 district titles, a regional championship and a state runner-up finish from 2001-2014. He now coaches the Canterbury Cougars.

Margaret Sirianni was honored for her 33 years of service to Lee County athletics. She is credited with bringing girls’ golf to the county and led Fort Myers to a state runner-up finish in 1978.

These nine additions bring the Hall of Fame count to 143, highlighting the rich history of athletic excellence in Lee County.