Sanibel cracking down on speeders in school zones

Sanibel has been cracking down on speeders with the implementation of school zone speed cameras, and changes are on the horizon.

Starting Monday, drivers caught exceeding the 20 mph limit will face a $100 fine.

“This tool is working to help keep the community safe,” said Chief of Police William Dalton.

In March, Sanibel introduced speed cameras in school zones after a research study revealed a high number of speeders. The city initially sent warnings, but now violators will receive citations.

“We were averaging over 500 violations per day,” said Chad from Sanibel Police I.T.

Police Captain Patrick Harris warned that ignoring the citations could lead to higher fines and points on a driver’s license.

“If someone 100% ignores the citations that are issued in the mail, there is a potential at that point for them to get a higher fine and points on their driver’s license,” he said.

Drivers have the option to contest these citations, similar to parking tickets or ordinance violations. Since the end of the warning period, violations have significantly dropped from 500 to fewer than 10 a day.

“We’re happy with the fact that we’re only having eight and a quarter violations today,” said Dalton.

The city plans to monitor violations closely, especially during the tourist season and hopes for continued compliance.

Paying fines promptly can prevent points on a driver’s license, but failure to do so may result in penalties.