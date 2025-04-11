Sanibel cracking down on speeders in school zones

WINK News
In Florida, where people love to spend time on the water, safety is paramount.
Republican Jim Schwartzel has entered the race to replace Congressman Byron Donalds. He filed the necessary paperwork earlier this week.
Many jobs rely heavily on verbal communication, such as customer service, hospitality, education and entertainment.
These nine additions bring the Hall of Fame count to 143, highlighting the rich history of athletic excellence in Lee County.
Naples Pride has filed a lawsuit against the city following its denial of hosting drag performances in Cambier Park as part of the organization’s annual Pridefest celebration.
A small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, police said.
As Easter approaches, Southwest Florida will see a mix of business closures and special openings to accommodate the holiday celebrations.
The South Florida Water Management District is set to conduct a 900-acre prescribed burn at CREW in Collier County.
A 12-year-old Port Charlotte Middle School student was arrested after posting shooting threats on Snapchat.
onstruction began in March on the Creative World School at Naples Classical Academy on the south side of Immokalee Road between Collier and Wilson boulevards.
The deadline to apply for financial assistance through Elevate Florida, a statewide residential mitigation program, is rapidly approaching.
The Weather Authority is tracking warm temperatures with breezier conditions which will contribute to a beautiful Friday afternoon.
The Fort Myers Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at the Carlton Luxury Apartments.
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the St. Matthew’s House Boutique Thrift Store in Collier County.
Sanibel has been cracking down on speeders with the implementation of school zone speed cameras, and changes are on the horizon.
Starting Monday, drivers caught exceeding the 20 mph limit will face a $100 fine.
“This tool is working to help keep the community safe,” said Chief of Police William Dalton.
In March, Sanibel introduced speed cameras in school zones after a research study revealed a high number of speeders. The city initially sent warnings, but now violators will receive citations.
“We were averaging over 500 violations per day,” said Chad from Sanibel Police I.T.
Police Captain Patrick Harris warned that ignoring the citations could lead to higher fines and points on a driver’s license.
“If someone 100% ignores the citations that are issued in the mail, there is a potential at that point for them to get a higher fine and points on their driver’s license,” he said.
Drivers have the option to contest these citations, similar to parking tickets or ordinance violations. Since the end of the warning period, violations have significantly dropped from 500 to fewer than 10 a day.
“We’re happy with the fact that we’re only having eight and a quarter violations today,” said Dalton.
The city plans to monitor violations closely, especially during the tourist season and hopes for continued compliance.
Paying fines promptly can prevent points on a driver’s license, but failure to do so may result in penalties.