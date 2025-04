Social media is abuzz with life hacks for everything from cleaning to cooking, and especially nutrition and weight loss. But with so many diet trends and hacks, how can people discern what’s truly beneficial?

WINK News Reporter Bianca Smith delved into this question by speaking with a dietitian to explore how to navigate these trends.

Life hacks are supposed to simplify life, and one of the most pursued hacks is maintaining health. Social media has made this a trend.

“Every day on TikTok and Instagram. Saying things like if you drink this it’ll make you skinny,” said one observer.

“I’ve seen if you drink chia seeds you’ll lose weight and lemon water,” another person commented.

“Lemon water, intermittent fasting, there’s just so many out there,” they added.

Some diets are so peculiar that they’re unheard of by many.

“What’s a crazy diet trend you’ve heard of? Goo-goo Gaa-gaa,” joked a participant when asked.

Does social media provide facts or fiction about food?

“I think it helps. I think some people take it too far and believe everything they see. Diet or pill they think is going to shed off pounds,” one person said.

“I do feel like there are some social media and TikTok people who do post good stuff,” they continued.

Sharon Franco, a registered dietitian, shared her perspective.

“I feel like it’s hurting people because they’re taking the information on social media instead of actually seeing their doctor or their dietitian or a health care professional,” said Franco.

Franco expressed concern over unregistered diet pills being sold online.

“These pills aren’t regulated by the FDA or the government in any way, and so anything could be inside of these pills,” she said.

Despite these dangers, Franco acknowledged that social media raises awareness about health.