Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking warm temperatures with breezier conditions, which will contribute to a beautiful Friday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect plenty of sunshine this Friday as a cold front remains in the northern portion of the state. Afternoon temperatures will remain similar to Thursdays.”

Friday

Plan for beautiful weather for your Friday plans, with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Highs will top out in the lower to mid-80s.

Breezy conditions will build in throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Saturday

The Weather Authority is tracking another cold front that moves through Southwest Florida early Saturday morning.

A few showers will be possible before sunrise on Saturday, and the clouds will clear throughout the morning.

Expect a mostly sunny and breezy afternoon.

Highs will be cooler and in the 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday

Our gorgeous weather continues after Saturday morning’s cold front.

Plan for a mostly sunny sky and pleasant temperatures on Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower 80s.