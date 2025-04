Beattie Development Corporation, a Cape Coral-based company, is under scrutiny for taking money from customers without completing the promised work. New developments reveal that the company, which is millions of dollars in debt, is now proposing refunds that are significantly less than what customers spent.

According to court records, Larry Hyman, an attorney, filed to close the company’s liquidation case and included the payout numbers. Some homeowners affected by Beattie Development Corporation’s unfinished projects learned they would receive $240 each.

“$240 compared to the 10s or even hundreds of 1000s of dollars everybody’s lost, it’s not even a rounding error on that money most of these people have lost. It’s kind of irrelevant to me,” said Stuart Owen, a former Beattie customer.

Mary Ann and John Fitzgerald, also former customers, expressed their frustration. “This is a slap in the face,” Mary Ann said. “The guy took us for almost 400 grand, and it’s like, okay, we’ll take you out for dinner and a beer, and we’re good,” John said.

David Bucci and Susan Bucci, another pair of former customers, shared their disbelief. “Words can’t describe. I’m speechless,” David said. “I think hearing that is probably just as hard as hearing that Beattie went out of business and everything.”

WINK News previously reported that Paul Beattie, the owner of Beattie Development, blamed the company’s downfall on his CFO during an October liquidation court hearing. “I didn’t have control over those, those financial day-to-day operations,” Beattie said.

Since then, dozens of customers have filed a “proof of claim” in hopes of recouping some of their losses. However, only $240 will come from Beattie Development, a company in $22 millions of dollars in debt.

“I’m trying to be optimistic, but it’s so hard,” said David Bucci.

“It makes us feel like we’re idiots,” said Mary Ann.

Owen added, “What he took from us, was our personal assets, our lives, our emotions and sometimes even relationships.”

The whereabouts of the millions collected from customers remains a mystery.

The $240 payout is not final, as the court still needs to approve it, though experts believe a judge is unlikely to dispute it.

According to court records, other companies are also receiving money. Not all former Beattie customers receive the payout.

Paul Beattie has not been arrested, and his attorneys have not responded to inquiries.

Cape Coral police are investigating, but they have not provided an update.

