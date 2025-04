A shooting investigation unfolded in Charlotte County, bringing a significant law enforcement presence to the area on Saturday afternoon.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting near Walmart on Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.

Authorities also responded to a location near Edgewater Drive and Gardner Drive, which was related to the investigation, where the video was recorded.

WINK News reporter Valentina Lafranca was on the scene and spoke with WINK Security Analyst Richard Kolko about the situation.

“Deputies received a 911 call at that original shooting site, not knowing what they were walking into,” said Kolko. “They did what they had to to protect officer safety and any other members of the community. It looks like they probably, pretty quickly gathered some intelligence, some leads that led them to the second site, and again, not sure what they were walking into and knowing that there’d previously been a shooting, they took all the precautions necessary, showing up weapons at the ready.”

He added that they wanted to ensure the safety of the neighborhood and secure the scene as the investigation continued.

The Charlotte County Major Crimes Unit was on the scene, and despite the intense response, officials confirmed there were no injuries and it was not a hostage situation.

The investigation led authorities five miles away from the initial shooting site to Edgewater Road and Gardner Road.

Authorities are now searching for Anthony Mojica, who is wanted in connection with the shooting incident that occurred in the Walmart parking lot in Port Charlotte around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Anthony Mojica Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Two other suspects related to the incident are under arrest.

If you know where Mojica is, please call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 941-639-2101.