The Weather Authority says a beautiful and breezy Saturday is in store, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Plenty of sunshine stays overhead throughout the day with breezy conditions.

Winds are out of the northwest today, topping out around 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Due to low humidity, dry conditions, and breezy winds, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect.

This means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast throughout the day and evening.

Sunday

This stretch of nice weather continues into Sunday, with highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.

Morning temperatures will feel a little cooler thanks to a cold front, allowing morning lows to be in the 50s.

Breezy conditions will diminish ever so slightly, but with all of the other fire weather ingredients in place, there is yet again an elevated risk for fire conditions.

This week

Dry, sunny conditions stay put throughout the week, with increasing highs in the mid to upper 80s as the week goes on.

Humidity will increase by midweek, allowing for temperatures to increase to above-average by the end of the week.

Minimal chances for rain are forecasted for this week.

Beach and boating

Be extra careful if you plan on making today a beach or boating day. Winds out of the northwest, around 15 to 20 knots, will make for a choppy day on the water.

Gulf wave heights will reach around 3 to 5 feet. For the beachgoers, there is a high risk of rip currents at local beaches today.

Beachgoers should exercise caution, and inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water.

If caught in a rip current, try to relax and float, then swim parallel to shore to escape the current.