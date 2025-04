The Weather Authority says another beautiful day is in store across Southwest Florida, with highs in the low 80s and an abundance of sunshine throughout the day.

Like Saturday, conditions stay dry yet again due to high pressure in control.

Drier, less humid air continues to stay overhead.

Monday

We are starting the upcoming workweek with seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Highs reach the low to mid-80s for the start of the week.

By the end of the week, highs will peak in the mid-to-upper 80s, slightly above normal.

As far as rain chances are concerned, we will stay dry throughout the week.

This week

Warm and dry conditions are expected throughout the week, with highs gradually warming up into the mid-to-upper 80s.

More moisture comes back into the forecast, allowing for an increase in humidity, particularly towards the latter half of the week.

Beach and boating

Today is a much better beach and boating day as the winds have decreased.

Winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 knots, with the Gulf wave heights reaching 1 to 2 feet.

There’s a light chop in the bays and inland waters.

The Gulf water temperature is reaching 74 degrees.

Don’t forget the sunscreen; the UV index is reaching 11 today, which is considered extreme as far as UV exposure.