On Saturday morning, 85 veterans boarded the Collier Lee Honor Flight for a trip to Washington, D.C., and back to thank them for their service.

Marty Williams waited 56 years for a welcome home celebration. For him, time didn’t make a difference. It felt just as raw.

The Vietnam veteran was overcome with pride as he recalled hiding his service back in 1969 when the Vietnam War divided the American people.

“I wouldn’t tell anyone I was in the service,” said Williams. “I landed in San Francisco on the way home and I got spit at by people. But this is really nice. I think we really deserve it. I really do.”

Veterans were thrilled to spend the time with each other.

“Everything about today is special,” said one veteran. “Veterans are having conversations with each other, getting to know one another. And the whole plane is decked out. Look above red white and blue lights line the ceiling.”

When the veterans touched down in the nation’s capital, they hopped on a bus. The first stop was the World War Two Memorial.

99-year-old Michael Peceri, the only World War II veteran on the trip, went straight to a specific wall.

“It’s one of the greatest naval battles of the war and it changed the course of the war,” said Peceri.

Warren Kent was met with a big surprise.

“They surprised me coming to this ceremony and I couldn’t be more pleased. I’m so emotionally moved. We love you grandpa,” said a family member who traveled from Rochester, New York.

Like Williams, Warren Kent also served in Vietnam. Both men knew they had to make it to “The Wall,” not for themselves but to find the names of friends they loved and lost.

“I have two friends that were killed. I’m excited to see the wall and etch their names off,” said Kent.

Ron Miller was the first veteran to spot his high school buddy.

“We’re the same age both went to school together he joined the marines and only lasted two months in Vietnam,” said Miller. “What do you remember about him? We went roller skating together we were good buddies and shared girlfriends! It’s something in my heart really enlightens me.”

Williams found the name of his best friend, Daniel O. Kern.

“He’s got a brother which I will give this to,” said Williams.

The volunteers who run this program shared that this is the first time many of these veterans allowed themselves to feel.

“Here it is 66 years later and I don’t know how to accept this type of gratitude from people I don’t know, clapping for us, shaking our hands, telling us how much they appreciate us, it’s new and I love it,” said a veteran.

On Saturday night, these veterans realized their country loves them too.

