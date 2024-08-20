WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A mother’s mission to honor her son’s life is moving forward. Zach Martin died of heat stroke during football practice back in 2017.
A man was hit by a car and left to die on the side of the Cape Coral Bridge on Saturday. Richard Shafer is sharing his story exclusively with WINK News.
A preliminary death investigation is currently active at a Port Charlotte home.
Last week, Lee County Supervisor of Elections, Tommy Doyle, admitted to having an affair with one of his employees and visited her home many times during work hours back in 2019.
“I’m honored,” said Kay Tracy right after receiving the news. “I’m really humbled that the commissioners have that much confidence in me. I’ve been here for 20 years, so I think that I can do a really good job.”
A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in Fort Myers.
Each weekday at 6:45 a.m. sharp, these students take the bus to a school that’s an hour away.
For the first time, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting The National Honor Guard Conference this week.
Kelsey Plum is back home after winning her second Olympic gold medal with Team USA women’s basketball.
The stage is set for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as WINK News attends the affair to provide you with the most current updates.
Is it a majority, or just a loud minority? People have a laundry list of complaints with Cape Coral City Council.
With former FGCU pitcher Angie Bonilla in the pitchers’ circle, las Bravas de Cidra won the Sóftbol Superior Nacional Femenino championship.
The town of Fort Myers Beach wants to crack down on people leaving their cars where they shouldn’t be.
The Chiquita Boat Lock is one step closer to being removed. The DEP issued the final order allowing it.
The City of Palms Classic basketball tournament will return to the Suncoast Credit Union arena in December.
Later today, President Biden will address the crowd at the United Center in Chicago to kick off the event.
Crowds of activists began gathering Monday in Chicago for protests outside the Democratic National Convention, hoping to call attention to issues such as economic injustice, reproductive rights and the war in Gaza.
The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating profanity-filled graffiti targeting former President Donald Trump, written along Harborwalk Trail in Punta Gorda.
You have one day left to vote early in the 2024 Primary Election.
The Florida primary is fast approaching, and state leaders are making their way to local southwest Florida communities to prepare.
A 19-year-old has his eyes set on becoming a member of the Charlotte County School Board.
A Lee County Democratic Party volunteer is going to the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.
Donald Trump is asking the judge in his criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.
Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is launching a $90 million advertising effort over the next three weeks to introduce the Democrat to voters and sharpen the contrast with Republican Donald Trump.
Lee County had the same property appraiser for 40 years. On Aug. 20, voters will decide if it will have the same one for eight years.
Former Beattie employees are upset that materials they bought for their homes with hard-earned money was on sale without their consent.
Dozens have reached out to WINK News before and after the recent raid of the Beattie Development office in downtown Cape Coral.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident at A Expert Tire & Service.
Recent data had revealed a troubling trend in Florida: chronic absenteeism, where students had missed 10% or more of the school year.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an unidentified black male brandished a firearm and demanded cash from a 7-Eleven on Wednesday.
Buying a home is a serious business, and soon, touring a home will be, too.
Two families will get their first look of their brand new homes Friday from the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.
FloridaCommerce awarded $1.5 million in grant funding for technical assistance and planning to 25 Florida communities, including DeSoto and Glades counties, to foster economic growth.
Colorectal cancer often spreads to the liver requiring long-term chemotherapy, but now doctors are turning to a unique infusion to treat it.
Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disorder that causes tremors, limb stiffness, balance problems, anxiety and depression.
When medications don’t work, there’s a new procedure that is helping to relieve the pain.
A big success for NCH as the health system continues its mission to become a world-class destination for care. The Rooney Heart Institute recently wrapped up a major clinical trial that looked at a new way to treat atrial fibrillation.
The numbers are staggering. About 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant, but there aren’t enough donors.
UT Health San Antonio and UTSA established the first program in the country offering a dual degree—a doctor of medicine and a master of science in AI.
Something rotten is filling the air from the green water near Matlacha Pass.
Turning an apex predator into prey, the 2024 Florida Python Challenge has officially begun as hunters ravage the swamp for their slithery foes.
Check out scores from all the southwest Florida high school football teams in action in week zero of the 2024 season.
For Week 0, we saw the bands for Charlotte High School and Palmetto Ridge High School perform for the first time in 2024.
It’s hard to believe football season is already here, but preseason kicked off Thursday night at a couple of Lee County schools.
Lehigh Senior High grad and current Florida State long jumper Jeremiah Davis earns Olympic bid.
The father and son duo of Paul and Jake Maurice are each celebrating championships with their respective teams, the Florida Panthers and Florida Everblades.
Former Riverdale lineman and current Birmingham Stallions center Cole Schneider wins UFL Championship in league’s first year.
A Florida team is competing in the Stanley Cup Finals for the fifth straight year getting SWFL kids excited about the sport.
Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt in vivid detail and promised the largest deportation in U.S. history during a high-profile return to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — a conversation that was plagued by technical glitches.
Is President Biden part of the winning formula for his Vice President?
Early voting is underway in Lee and Collier Counties.