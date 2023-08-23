Missing boater at Lake Como identified
Starbucks fall pumpkin spice line-up returns
Pumpkin spice has permeated coffee culture while making lasting effects in the industry, now the famous flavor returns.
North Port man, dog helps find missing older woman
The North Port Police Department wants to recognize a man and his 4-year-old dog who helped find a missing 81-year-old woman.
Trump says he will surrender Thursday to Fulton County authorities
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he will surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday after he was indicted on charges related to alleged efforts to reverse the outcome of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
3-vehicle collision in Manatee County kills motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed following a three-vehicle collision on Cortez Road in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Development formation in Gulf, with low possibility of reaching Florida; updates in Atlantic
Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to strengthen as it leaves the Caribbean, all storm warnings have been discontinued.
Recap of first GOP presidential debate
The first GOP presidential debate was a fiery occasion. For two hours, the eight candidates on stage went at each other.
Crash report released from Top Golf Way drowning that killed 5 teens
We’re getting details surrounding the deaths of five teenagers who drowned when their car ran off top golf way and into a retention pond.
Treating ‘untreatable’ epilepsy in children
Uncontrolled convulsions, tremors, jerky movements, staring, stiffening of bodies and loss of consciousness are all signs of epilepsy in children.
Byron Donalds says DeSantis has ‘his work cut out’ at tonight’s debate
Congressman Byron Donalds – a big Trump supporter — is in Milwaukee. He said one thing is clear: if DeSantis wants to stay in the race, he better bring his A-game.
Pickleball courts and more planned for Pelican Bay Community Park in $6M renovation
Twenty pickleball courts, two new clay tennis courts and a shaded pavilion are some of the amenities planned for a $6,000,000 renovation project.
Gulfshore Business
Collier County approves $1.5M incentive to build $20M Dialum Glass facility in Ave Maria
The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $1.5 million in grant incentives Tuesday for a South American glass manufacturing company to build an advanced processing facility in Ave Maria. The facility for Chile-based Dialum Glass is planned for Ave Maria’s Innovation Zone, which was set up in 2015 by the county to promote economic […]
Sporting events brought in $40M for Charlotte County in 2022
Various sporting events held in Charlotte County generated $40 million in 2022. Sean Walter, sales and sports business development director for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors & Convention Bureau, predicted 2024 will bring in similar revenue, if not more. Hurricane Ian impacted the end of the third quarter of 2022, as playing fields and parks […]
Fit & Fuel Cafe being reimagined as Bicyclette Cookshop
Not only is Fit & Fuel Cafe closing soon for an extreme makeover, the new North Naples restaurant replacing it will be a vehicle to showcase the cutting-edge work of local chef Kayla Pfeiffer. What started in 2011 as mostly a morning pit stop for bicyclists, Fit & Fuel will be retread and refueled as […]
Campaign Central
Who takes advantage of Donald Trump’s absence and other things to watch in the Republican debate
Eight Republican candidates will meet on the debate stage for the first time Wednesday night in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary.
X temporarily suspended Super Pac account supporting Ron DeSantis ahead of first GOP debate
As we gear up for the first GOP debate in Milwaukee tonight, a super PAC supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis was briefly suspended on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Investigations
Customers say problems persist with home builder
Imagine paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for a home, only to realize it could burn down at any moment.
Sunseeker Resort won’t share fine print of $100K retention bonus
You’ve heard the pitch: a 100-thousand dollar retention bonus to work at the new Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. The company says it’ll pay you $10k per year, after 10 years of continuous employment, but what you don’t know about the bonus, could impact your decision to go for it.
Florida Disaster Fund raises nearly $64 million, money reaches local nonprofits including Better Together
Since Hurricane Ian, WINK News has been closely monitoring the state-administered Florida Disaster Fund, established in 2004 and reactivated after Hurricane Ian. As of Aug. 11, the entire $63 million raised through the fund has been allocated to service organizations across the state.
Is Collier County denying firefighter benefits to fight cancer diagnosis?
Is Collier County denying one of its own, a man who puts his life on the line, benefits Florida law says he deserves?
Exclusive: FMPD chief faces internal affairs challenges
Fort Myers police chief Jason Fields has been on the job less than a week but he’s walking into issues that have been going on for months.
Health and Medical
Turning the tide on pre-diabetes among Americans
The U.S. is facing an epidemic of chronic diseases and chief among them is diabetes.
Clean Teeth, Happy Heart?
Research points to a link between gum disease and heart disease.
Vaccine approved to protect older people from RSV
After decades of testing and tweaking, researchers have developed—and the FDA has approved—a vaccine to protect older people from the sometimes-deadly RSV. Who should get it?
New implant to help with heart failure
We’re all familiar with pacemaker devices that regulate the heart beat, but a newer implant is boosting heart function in people suffering from heart failure.
Miracle Monday: Former Golisano patient gives back again
For Miracle Monday, WINK News looks at a college student and former patient at Golisano Children’s Hospital whose freak accident on a scooter changed her life forever—for the better.
The Environment
Signs for bacteria contamination at Bonita Beach Park taken down
A beach’s water, which was once filled with bacteria from human and animal feces, may be getting safer to swim in, as signs of the warning were just taken down.
Replacing more than 50,000 tons of sand on Sanibel beaches washed away by Hurricane Ian
A sign of hurricane recovery will also serve as more protection for an island ripped to shreds by Hurricane Ian.
Coral reefs devastated by SWFL heat
Local coral reefs are reacting to the extreme heat that has been beating down on Southwest Florida all summer long.
New nutrient sensor in the Caloosahatchee helps researchers protect SWFL waterways
A new underwater nutrient sensor between the Caloosahatchee and the Gulf of Mexico promises to help researchers solve some water issues facing Southwest Florida.
von Arx Wildlife Hospital staying open despite Conservancy’s temporary closure
The von Arx Wildlife Hospital will stay open, while the Conservancy of Southwest Florida Nature Center will temporarily close from Sept. 3 to 26.
Sports
City of Palms Classic basketball tournament reaches milestone
The City of Palms Classic has announced the teams participating in this year’s milestone tournament.
Schedule released for Palms Division of Fort Myers Tip-Off games
The Palms Division of the Fort Myers Tip-Off round-robin schedule featuring Appalachian State, Murray State and UNC Wilmington was released on Wednesday.
FGCU volleyball ready for action ranked as preseason A-Sun favorites
Florida Gulf Coast University volleyball is looking to defend its title in the upcoming season. The FGCU Eagles are hosting the “Homewood Suites Invitational” over the weekend.
2 SWFL football players work to join final roster of NY Jets
Two Southwest Florida high football players are aiming to make the final roster for the New York Jets.
How SWFL high school football is managing the heat
High school football fever is sweeping across Southwest Florida, especially considering the Jamboree Games kick-off Thursday night.