Collier County approves $1.5M incentive to build $20M Dialum Glass facility in Ave Maria

The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $1.5 million in grant incentives Tuesday for a South American glass manufacturing company to build an advanced processing facility in Ave Maria.   The facility for Chile-based Dialum Glass is planned for Ave Maria’s Innovation Zone, which was set up in 2015 by the county to promote economic […]

Sporting events brought in $40M for Charlotte County in 2022

Various sporting events held in Charlotte County generated $40 million in 2022. Sean Walter, sales and sports business development director for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors & Convention Bureau, predicted 2024 will bring in similar revenue, if not more.  Hurricane Ian impacted the end of the third quarter of 2022, as playing fields and parks […]

Fit & Fuel Cafe being reimagined as Bicyclette Cookshop

Not only is Fit & Fuel Cafe closing soon for an extreme makeover, the new North Naples restaurant replacing it will be a vehicle to showcase the cutting-edge work of local chef Kayla Pfeiffer.   What started in 2011 as mostly a morning pit stop for bicyclists, Fit & Fuel will be retread and refueled as […]

American Cruise Lines adds Punta Gorda to itinerary

American Cruise Lines, known for its smaller ships that can take passengers into U.S. coastal and river areas where larger cruise ships can’t fit, soon will be cruising on Charlotte Harbor where tenders, smaller boats that take passengers and crew ashore, will bring them to Punta Gorda.  “The boat will be bringing groups of approximately […]

District lounge, Staff Only speakeasy debut in Naples

What began as a proposal for a beer garden in the Victoria Square space between two buildings near the corner of Central Avenue and Goodlette-Frank Road has grown into a multifaceted hospitality project that includes a new restaurant lounge with a speakeasy that opened over the weekend in Naples.   “After the hurricane, one project morphed into five,” said Marty Kenney, who […]

Citizens hope Lee Civic Center keeps agricultural uses

Keeping the Lee Civic Center as an agricultural hub resonated the most with about 4,000 people who submitted an online Lee County government survey.   Those survey results were released Aug. 17 during a meet-and-greet session for the public and county staff at North Fort Myers Recreation Center, where many citizens said they would like to […]

Sunseeker Resort won’t share fine print of $100K retention bonus

You’ve heard the pitch: a 100-thousand dollar retention bonus to work at the new Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. The company says it’ll pay you $10k per year, after 10 years of continuous employment, but what you don’t know about the bonus, could impact your decision to go for it.

New implant to help with heart failure

We’re all familiar with pacemaker devices that regulate the heart beat, but a newer implant is boosting heart function in people suffering from heart failure.

